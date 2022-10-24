ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

New transportation director at Lexington City Schools takes the wheel in time for school bus safety week

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kISPd_0il8IdJ200

In honor of national school bus safety week, the Lexington School System announced it has hired a new director of transportation to take over the wheel, so to speak.

According to the school system, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Gregory H. Sutton has been hired as the new director of transportation and has over 40 years of experience in transportation and logistics.

Want to know more about what is happening in Lexington? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Sutton is a former lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor's degree in English from University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a master's degree in Transportation and Business Logistics from Wilmington University, according to his social media page.

Previously he served as the former director of transportation at Arlington Public Schools and as supervisor of transportation and operations at Sommerset County Public Schools.

As part of national school bus safety week this week, Sutton wanted to bring special emphasis to the importance safety plays in the transportation of students. As part of the the national awareness campaign, Lexington City Schools conducted school bus evacuations throughout the week.

“School buses are one of the safest modes of transportation, but it is important to note that passing a school bus poses a significant threat to children and their caregivers and can sometimes be deadly,” said a statement from the Lexington City School System.

Representatives from the school district said they are excited to have a new team member with the hiring of Sutton and that the public will take precautions whenever they encounter a stopped school bus.

“We, here at Lexington City Schools are extremely grateful to our entire community for doing their part to keep our students safe by following traffic laws and watching out for our young, future leaders,” said a statement from Lexington City Schools.

In conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week, the North Carolina State Police Highway Patrol conducted Operation Stop Arm week. Operation Stop Arm is an initiative to aggressively enforce stop arms and other traffic violations in and around schools and school bus stops to assist in keeping our students safe.

Troopers believe many accidents surrounding buses and students can be prevented, which is why they want drivers to pay attention.

Approximately 14,100 school buses travel on North Carolina highways daily. On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school.

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and is subject to fines up to $500. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death.

“Our continued goal is to save lives by raising awareness for school bus safety laws through educational and enforcement efforts,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “We all play an important role in ensuring our children load and unload from a school bus safely each day, whether you are a roadway user, parent, student, or bus driver.”

For further information concerning school bus safety and illegal passing please visit the Department of Public Instruction’s school bus safety web site at http://www.ncbussafety.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Guilford County Schools teacher assistant saves choking student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Survey open for citizens' input on new Winston-Salem police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Manager's Office is seeking citizen input on the hiring of a new police chief. The survey will remain online until Tuesday, Nov. 8, and can be found here: City of Winston-Salem Police Chief - Input Survey (zohopublic.com) The online survey takes 5-10 minutes to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...
lexingtonnc.gov

City of Lexington hosts Lead for North Carolina local government fellow

Lexington is pleased to announce that it is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. Effective August 2022, the City was honored to host a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Bryan Boulevard reopens after crash involving serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash closed Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro on Wednesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, all of the westbound lanes of Bryan Boulevard closed because of a single-vehicle crash involving serious injuries. The traffic was diverted onto Westridge Road. As of noon on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation said that the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Guilford school board members say local conservative group has been engaging in illegal election activity

The chair and vice-chair of the Guilford County School Board have filed formal complaints against a local conservative group they say has been operating illegally. On Oct. 21, school board members Deena Hayes and Winston McGregor sent letters to the Guilford County Board of Elections, the NC Secretary of State’s office, the state attorney general’s office and the NC Board of Elections, asking each entity to investigate the activities of Take Back Our Schools. They say that the group has been illegally participating in election activities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

2K+
Followers
432
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy