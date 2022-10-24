Read full article on original website
More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives
SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
Uvalde family members blast Texas DPS director, call for his resignation during meeting
AUSTIN - Family members of the Uvalde school tragedy gave angry and emotional statements at Thursday morning's Texas Public Safety Commission meeting where DPS director Steve McCraw gave an update on the investigation. Several asked McCraw to resign, reminding him he said he would do so if his agency was...
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
Texas teacher advocates seek alternatives to standardized tests to measure student success
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — From the TEAMS test in the 1980s to the STAAR test today, generations of Texas school children have experienced the stress of the annual test days required by the state. But one teachers' group wants to do away with the annual ritual and the preparation time it requires.
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
'Your Holiness': Uvalde students write to the Pope and the Vatican responds
SAN ANTONIO — It's the surprise of a lifetime for some Uvalde students. After sending handwritten letters to Pope Francis at the Vatican, they responded. Each letter tells a story. Some do it with pictures. Others ask for help from a divine power. One letter reads in part "Could...
The chimichurri at La Hacienda De Los Barrios makes everything better
SAN ANTONIO - Today we are going out beyond Loop 1604 to Redwood Road to La Hacienda De Los Barrios. You've probably been to the Los Barrios on Blanco Road and maybe you've even been to Violas Ventanas out by Highway 151 (same owners), but I love Hacienda. I like...
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
"Somebody dropped the ball." Homeowner discovers she's under insured after house fire
Owning a home is one of the best long-term investments you can make. Homeowners insurance is the best way to protect your investment and your property inside; if you have adequate coverage. One local homeowner is finding out the hard way, how being under insured can cost in you in...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
