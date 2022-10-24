ANTIOCH – Two men will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in the death of a woman whose body was found badly burned last week near a trail in Antioch.Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, are both facing arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Police identified Sharlman as the victim earlier this week. They also announced that two people of interest had been arrested in connection with the homicide, but had not announced the names of the suspects.Police said the body was found on Oct....

