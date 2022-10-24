Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
berkeleyside.org
Police: 3 suspects arrested in deadly Telegraph Avenue shooting
Police have arrested three suspects in the shooting that killed a man and wounded three others at a busy intersection near UC Berkeley earlier this month. Berkeley police say Michael Monrroy-Ramos, 23, and Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, both opened fire on a group of men at the corner of Telegraph and Durant avenues just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns
BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
KTVU FOX 2
2 men charged after woman's burned body found on Antioch trail
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case
(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Brentwood man who allegedly used 3D printer to make assault weapons arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used 3D printers to manufacture firearms was arrested by Brentwood police following a months-long investigation, according to a social post from Brentwood PD. Scott Leeper, 23, of Brentwood, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Brentwood PD Investigations Division who executed a search warrant. At Leeper’s residence, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Danville officer won't face charges in shooting death of Tyrell Wilson
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of woman in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in West San Jose on Wednesday evening, according to police. The stabbing was reported around 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way, where officers responded to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4-year-old girl missing for months rescued during traffic stop, Texas police say
A traffic stop led to the discovery of a 4-year-old girl who had been missing for months, according to Texas police. Winters police officers say they stopped a speeding driver on state Highway 153 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. There was a male driver and 4-year-old girl inside the car.
SFist
Pittsburg police arrest alleged graffiti artist who tagged over 365 structures
PITTSBURG -- Nearly anywhere you go in Pittsburg, you'll see the tag "BCUS" spray-painted on traffic crossing signs, buildings and street signs.On Wednesday, Pittsburg police posted on the department's Facebook page that they have taken 25-year-old Shane Cisneros into custody as the alleged serial graffiti artist.Investigators said Cisneros spray-painted the tag of "Mr. BCUS" on over 365 structures -- everything from buildings to street signs, to sidewalks and private businesses. He was arrested after a city graffiti clean-up team witnessed Cisneros in the act and alerted the police. Cisneros will be charged with felony vandalism when he makes his first court appearance before a judge.
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield high school student arrested for having loaded gun on campus
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A high school student in Fairfield is in custody for having a loaded gun on campus. Police arrested the student Tuesday at Armijo High School after a school resource officers learned the boy had threatened to harm another student. During a search of his backpack, they found...
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
L.A. Weekly
Robert Green Arrested after DUI Crash on 24th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]
Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
