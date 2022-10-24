Read full article on original website
Get Spooky With Skully's Annual Halloween Costume Ball
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowd
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need 'A-game' at No. 13 Penn State Saturday
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
WSYX ABC6
'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
WSYX ABC6
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
WSYX ABC6
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
WSYX ABC6
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
WSYX ABC6
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer who saved man from drowning to be honored at The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer who jumped into action and rescued a man who fell into an icy pond in February will be honored at the Ohio State-Michigan game. The Columbus Division of Police said Officer Stephen Asch was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease on Feb....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo welcomes newest mandrill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mandrill troop at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium just got a little bigger!. Malaika and Mosi welcomed their firstborn on Sunday, October 16. The Columbus Zoo said the baby is a boy but doesn't have a name yet. Malaika and the baby are doing...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
WSYX ABC6
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WSYX ABC6
Hard Mountain Dew now available in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Wednesday, Hard Mountain Dew is available in select Columbus stores as well as retailers across the state. Hard Mountain Dew initially launched in February and Ohio has been the brand's most-requested state on social media since it launched. Ohio is just the 10th state...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after stabbing married couple at assisted living facility in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to police. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
WSYX ABC6
After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
WSYX ABC6
Traffic Alert: I-70 closed near downtown Columbus this weekend due to construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Major construction happening near downtown Columbus will impact drivers this weekend. Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions beginning Friday night at 11 p.m. This goes from the I-70 east split over to State Route 315. All of the lanes are expected to reopen...
WSYX ABC6
Local drop-off sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to prevent addiction and reduce overdose deaths. The goal of the annual take-back event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
WSYX ABC6
Jeni's launching 'Pink Champ' drink exclusively in Columbus shops
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Wednesday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will launch Pink Champ, its first-ever beverage made to pair with ice cream. A limited supply of Pink Champ will be available at Columbus scoop shops - excluding Columbus Commons and German Village- beginning Wednesday. Jeni's said Pink Champ...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State kicks off annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 41st annual Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" kicks off Wednesday morning. This annual competition is a chance to save lives and beat the Wolverines off the field. All blood donated benefits patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical...
