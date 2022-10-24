ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident With Injuries, On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure on The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident At Busy Intersection In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert On The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Accidents, Still Coming In. Another Accident Being Reported… You Literally Risk Your Safety Driving in Winnebago County…

wclo.com

Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Looks Like Its Going To Be Another Day Of Reckless Drivers And Lots Of Accidents in Winnebago County…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident in Boone County Earlier Today

BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Fire breaks out at Capri Restaurant and Pizza in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out Thursday evening at a well-known Italian restaurant in downtown Rockford. Crews arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. at Capri Restaurant and Pizza, 300 East State Street, less than an hour after the restaurant had opened for dinner. Rockford Fire Department tweeted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time. Anyone traveling...
ROCKFORD, IL

