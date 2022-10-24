Read full article on original website
What’s the good news, Quad Cities?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.
Board & Brush Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Christina and Brooks Smith, Board & Brush Quad Cities, talk about services offered through their new DIY studio business--including numerous holiday-related workshops during November and December. Board & Brush Quad Cities is located at 5159 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. Visit the website at https://boardandbrush.com/quadcities/ or call them...
New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique approach for a vendor expo is being explored with a new event called “Hometown Living”. The overall theme is small, artisan food and service businesses. Ashley Donatsch, Holistic Wildflower in Eldridge, and Christine Harkey, Rise in the East Bakery, are both involved and...
Iowa surrealist artist James Henry to have upcoming exhibits
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Nearly 20 years ago, an artist from Burlington was a guest on PSL and presented Paula with a painting called “Pulse of the City”. The work team liked it so much, it was kept at TV6 for many years, but it has been hanging in Paula’s home for the past 9 years.
‘Post Secret’ exhibit at Quad City Arts
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Artist Frank Wood has a highly acclaimed exhibit that has been all over the world featuring mailed-in, anonymous secrets that he invited people to submit to him. This exhibit, titled, “Post Secret” is now at Quad City Arts gallery through Dec. 2. Kevin Maynard,...
2022 PSL Halloween parade featuring TV6 families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show featured two segments where we were outdoors to enjoy kids in costume. Many of the PSL team’s co-workers brought in their kids in costumes to share in on the fun with the loyal fans and viewers of the KWQC-TV6 News team.
Read United QC Initiative
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -United Way of the Quad Cities has created a volunteer opportunity called “Read United” that pairs young children with adult volunteers for reading time. Madelyn Beverlin explains the program and mentions that more volunteers are needed to assist the non-profit to reach more children in...
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Rock Island bookstore to champion Quad Cities’ authors at a Nov. 13 conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and other merchandise at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island. Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, and Elaine K. Olson, licensed clinical counselor, ordained pastor and author of...
Camanche fourth-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals you will meet. “She’s determined, that’s for darn sure. If she sets a goal, she is going to do it,” said Erika Clements, Elyna’s mother. “She makes a commitment, puts her mind to...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Bridgehouse Cider
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -Bridgehouse Cider in Long Grove makes hard ciders from the apples they grow in their orchard. Alan Romanick, owner and cider maker, informs viewers about the line up of award-winning products, flavors, and where to purchase the ciders. For more information, visit https://bridgehousefarms.com/ or email alanr@bridgehousefarms.com.
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Putnam to premiere latest documentary in ‘Hero Street’ film series on Nov. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Another hero is profiled in the newest installment of the Hero Street documentary series. “An Infantryman from Hero Street” will premiere on Nov. 12, which is during Veteran’s Day weekend. The documentary will be shown at 2 p.m. on the National Geographic Giant Screen at the Putnam Museum. To purchase advance tickets, click here.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
