San Antonio Justice Charter's lead organizer insists proposal is not an attack on police
Organizers announced a new city charter amendment initiative on Oct. 18 called the San Antonio Justice Charter, which would make a number of reforms related to police practices and enforcement. The San Antonio Police Officers’ Association (SAPOA) recently came out against the initiative in a statement from its president, Danny...
Texas Democrats and education union leaders demand passage of gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO — Democratic politicians and education union presidents convened in San Antonio on the first day of early voting, advocating for change in state leadership and gun law reform. The ongoing demand for change comes five months after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. State Sen. Roland...
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under the national spotlight recently for his controversial decision to transport migrants caught illegally crossing the border to northern states.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
'I take offense to ‘Dr. No’: Groups demand DeBerry apologize to Sakai reference
DeBerry says she doesn't focus on her opponent's race.
Day 2 of early voting included 31,930 voters in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,930 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Tuesday. In the first two days of early voting, 63,935 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.
Ex-Precinct 2 captain given immunity, allowed to leave court without testifying against Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO – In what can best be described as a massive blow to the prosecution in the Michelle Barrientes Vela public corruption trial, ex-captain Marc D. Garcia was granted immunity by the state Tuesday morning only to have the judge overseeing the case exclude his testimony hours later.
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
FBI warns cyberattack, stolen information could affect Texans
SAN ANTONIO — The Federal Bureau of Investigations has unsealed an indictment surrounding a global malware attack in which there could be victims in San Antonio and other parts of Texas. The FBI is urging victims to visit raccoon.ic3.gov to see whether their email address was stolen in the...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents
A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
