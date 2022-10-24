Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees fans skewer Hal Steinbrenner amid rumors of Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman returns
New York Yankees fans are still steaming mad over the frustrating way the team’s 2022 MLB season ended — via a sweep at the hands of the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. They want heads to roll in the offseason, with most of their ire directed at Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It looks bad’: Astros manager Dusty Baker dishes on first World Series without US-born Black player since 1950
The subject of how racial inequality and sports intersect has always been a point of contention for fans. But Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is African-American, voiced his concern regarding the lack of representation for US-born Black players during the 2022 edition of the Fall Classic between them and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch
The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans
Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy
There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit
With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
Yankees have ‘real concern’ about Aaron Judge return
After his record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is on course to hit the free-agent market and perhaps put his name on a record-setting deal. While it would seem likely that no team could pay Judge more than his current employer, there are concerns that Judge will take a serious look elsewhere and there is a reasonable chance he could sign with another team.
The 9-figure roadblock in Rafael Devers extension talks will leave fans angry
Rafael Devers has established himself as one of the top hitters in baseball and the most productive hitter in the Boston Red Sox lineup. The Red Sox would like to keep the young superstar in the lineup for many years. Devers is scheduled to become a free agent after the...
Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to once again square off with an ace this postseason, as they will meet Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Phillies’ formidable lineup has led the way as of late. The Phillies are averaging 5.2 runs per game in the postseason, […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation
The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […] The post ‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, much in part to the hot bat of superstar Bryce Harper, who has been absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball in these playoffs. The question is, why are pitchers still pitching to him? Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, […] The post A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies fans break insane record not seen since World Series champion 2016 Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and there is no question the fans at Citizens Bank Park played a key part in getting their team to the Fall Classic, bringing the energy each and every night. In fact, Phillies supporters were...
