With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO