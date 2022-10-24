ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
‘It looks bad’: Astros manager Dusty Baker dishes on first World Series without US-born Black player since 1950

The subject of how racial inequality and sports intersect has always been a point of contention for fans. But Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is African-American, voiced his concern regarding the lack of representation for US-born Black players during the 2022 edition of the Fall Classic between them and the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans

Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy

There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit

With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yankees have ‘real concern’ about Aaron Judge return

After his record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is on course to hit the free-agent market and perhaps put his name on a record-setting deal. While it would seem likely that no team could pay Judge more than his current employer, there are concerns that Judge will take a serious look elsewhere and there is a reasonable chance he could sign with another team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to once again square off with an ace this postseason, as they will meet Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Phillies’ formidable lineup has led the way as of late. The Phillies are averaging 5.2 runs per game in the postseason, […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation

The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […] The post ‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, much in part to the hot bat of superstar Bryce Harper, who has been absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball in these playoffs. The question is, why are pitchers still pitching to him? Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, […] The post A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
