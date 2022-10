High school cross country: Region IV championships results

Kassidy Vickers will get to run again a week from now at the state cross country meet in Round Rock. Vickers finished with the 15th fastest time in the Class 4A Region IV girls cross country meet in Corpus Christi on Monday morning. Her time of 12:27.86 was one of the 10 fastest among runners not part of the top four teams that qualified for the state meet.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO