Connecticut State

‘Unseen victims’: 8 Connecticut children have died from fentanyl since 2020

By Tim Harfmann
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths are affecting more than just adults.

“Children are sometimes the unseen victims of this opioid epidemic, and we have to protect them and serve them, too,” said Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s Child Advocate.

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl

Eight infants and toddlers have died of fentanyl-related causes since 2020, and dozens more have been injured.

Officials are trying to understand how young children are getting access to the deadly drug. In the meantime, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families is changing its protocols to allow clinical social workers to partner with other medical staff to assess households that may have fentanyl inside.

“[Clinical social workers] can go with them to help them assess the situation, but to make sure that our staff who are responding to communities have the information that they need to make accurate assessments,” said Vanessa Dorantes, the department’s commissioner.

The quick response from frontline workers has helped prevent fatal incidents by using Narcan — an opioid overdose-reversal drug.

Eagan said that additional resources such as education, locking up medications and having a safety plan can lower risks.

“We have to talk to adults and caregivers about those risks,” she said.

13-year-old dies following fentanyl-related overdose at Hartford school

She said the opioid epidemic encompasses two generations.

“For every adult struggling with substance abuse disorder in need of support and treatment, there may be a child who also needs protection and care and support,” Eagan said.

M Beezy
3d ago

Really??? Most of these social workers turn a blind eye to a lot of things especially DCF workers , & stop giving these abusive parents including fosters & adoptive a slap on the wrist for abusing these children & traumatizing them for life ...

Mrs. Figueroa
3d ago

they need to get more people out to the schools to talk about drugs and how harmful they are at least once a week to get it thru there heads 🙄

III%
2d ago

Keep voting democrats in and it'll get even worse! They want open boarders, don't back up law enforcement, side with the criminals, keep giving handouts instead of handups to control the people and their votes and always promote policies that put more money in their pockets!!! What did ned make like 55 million dollars? I'd bet you murphy and blumenthal weren't far behind! Oh and don't forget our taxes! I know ned said no increase but low and behold mine are up 500 bucks!🤨🖤☠️💉💸

