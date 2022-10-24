ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place on the South Side earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Nicklas Gay II is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms violations. Back on October 16, a man was found shot in the chest at S. 14th Street and E. Carson Street just after 2 a.m. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.RELATED: South Side shooting leaves one man in critical conditionWitnesses described the shooter to police and using surveillance footage, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.  Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township police arrest warrant suspect who they say tried to flee traffic stop by running into river

Kiski Township police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants after he fled from a traffic stop and then tried to avoid being captured by swimming across a river. David Wayne Siford, 41, of the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Vandergrift, was charged with two felony counts of fleeing from police along with counts of driving while intoxicated and failing to appear for a court proceeding.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Tribune-Review

Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing

DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
BELLE VERNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man's body found in Garfield

A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

