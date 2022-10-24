Read full article on original website
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
Police: Man shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Thursday evening. According to police, officers responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter alert in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found an adult male with a...
Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to South Side shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place on the South Side earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Nicklas Gay II is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms violations. Back on October 16, a man was found shot in the chest at S. 14th Street and E. Carson Street just after 2 a.m. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.RELATED: South Side shooting leaves one man in critical conditionWitnesses described the shooter to police and using surveillance footage, police...
Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hid a camera in a public restroom on The Frick Museum grounds and remotely took pictures of guests. Neighbors and visitors called the news “upsetting” and “creepy.”. “I am really surprised to...
Butler County man facing assault charges after violent domestic situation involving gun
BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler County man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman during a domestic situation. According to Butler City police, officers were called for a violent domestic situation on Oct. 25 around 2:36 p.m. Police said 19-year-old Damian Blystone, from Butler, assaulted the...
Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported. Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
Channel 11 Exclusive: Brighton Heights man stopped by police 3 times after car was stolen
PITTSBURGH — Imagine coming out to your car in the morning to head to work, and your car is not sitting in your driveway because it was stolen. Once you get it back, you’re pulled over by police and held at gunpoint not once, but three times. That’s exactly what happened to a Brighton Heights man.
Kiski Township police arrest warrant suspect who they say tried to flee traffic stop by running into river
Kiski Township police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants after he fled from a traffic stop and then tried to avoid being captured by swimming across a river. David Wayne Siford, 41, of the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Vandergrift, was charged with two felony counts of fleeing from police along with counts of driving while intoxicated and failing to appear for a court proceeding.
Unity man faces murder charges of woman that went missing in 2018
Unity man faces murder charges for woman that went missing in 2018. A Unity Township man has been charged with killing Cassandra Gross - who has been missing since 2018.
Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing
DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
Derry Township man convicted of attempted murder
A Derry Township man told a judge on Tuesday he just wanted to scare a man who he believed had started a fire near his camper when he fired a series of “warning shots” across a rural field. But at least one round struck Jonathan David Corey in...
School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood; police investigating as ‘suspicious’
PITTSBURGH — Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield Wednesday morning while doing work on Aisbett Way. Police say around 10:15 a.m., homicide detectives were called in because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Carol Emmett and her husband are...
Police: New Kensington woman accused of robbing man who borrowed money from her
A New Kensington woman was charged with robbery and assault after a resident at the Central Towers high-rise told police she sucker-punched him and searched through his pockets because he owed her money that he had borrowed to buy drugs. Isis Marie Grey, 27, of 8 Pine Court was charged...
7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Eight people, including seven adults and one juvenile, are facing charges in connection to the kidnapping of an Indiana County man this week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
wtae.com
Man's body found in Garfield
A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
Man arrested for road rage shooting in Turtle Creek
Allegheny County police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting in Turtle Creek that took place over the weekend. Investigators say 23-year-old Matthew Alfaro was driving a Chevy Malibu that followed the victim’s
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody.
