Evangeline Parish, LA

Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash

By Scott Yoshonis
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQIwC_0il8G3JB00

ST. LANDRY ( KLFY ) — A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 north of La. 106 in Evangeline Parish. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Jaworski Christmas of Bunkie.

Two people killed in St. Martin Parish crash Sunday

Police said the crash occurred as Christmas was driving south on La. 115 in a 2017 Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed. Christmas failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the road. After leaving the road, the Charger struck an embankment then several trees.

Christmas, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.  His passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

As this is the fourth fatal crash and fifth fatality this weekend in the Troop I area, troopers want to remind motorists that many factors contribute to preventable crashes. Impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and lack of seat belt use continue to be major factors in these preventable crashes.  Police encourage everyone to have a plan before getting behind the wheel impaired. Drivers, please put the phones down and focus on the task of driving. Slow down and buckle up for every ride every time.

Troop I has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

