Steve Young explains why lack of trust between Shanahan and Garoppolo is leading to second half issues and why he’s still high on the 49ers
There were a number of areas of concern to pop up in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, with one of them being the continuation of a disappointing trend where the team struggles to overcome second half deficits under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young thinks there are still some trust issues that need to be worked out between Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before that problem can be fixed, but even if it isn't solved, Young believes the 49ers are still very much in the thick of things in the NFC, and on Wednesday he explained why.
Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Richard Sherman has sang many songs of praise regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the years. However, he's now changing his tune. Garoppolo and the 49ers were blown out by the Chiefs of Kansas City last Sunday. It was a rude awakening for a team with Super Bowl ...
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick
The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews
Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has missed the last couple of games due to injured ribs. In his absence, fantasy managers have been able to ride Eno Benjamin to fantasy success. Benjamin posted serviceable numbers in Week 6 and exploded for 21.30 points in Week 7 against the Saints. He had taken on a […] The post James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release
The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills
After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares strong words on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s potential in the NFL
Multiple teams across the NFL had an urgent need for a starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles did not have a need for such a player, but it did not stop head coach Nick Sirianni from scouting Pittsburgh Steelers passer Kenny Pickett. During a press conference ahead of the Eagles’ […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares strong words on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s potential in the NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams
Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comment on David Bakhtiari’s rest-of-season status
Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers have been struggling all season long, and their Week 7 loss against the Washington Commanders was no exception. One reason for their struggles was that they were missing star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, and the team was hopeful that he would be able to return for their Week […] The post Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comment on David Bakhtiari’s rest-of-season status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons slyly throws hat in ring for Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott reacts
In preparation for Week 8’s showdown against the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly not counting on the availability of running back Ezekiel Elliott as he works through a knee injury. Should Elliott not be able to suit up on Sunday, teammate Tony Pollard is next in line to shoulder the workload, but if […] The post Micah Parsons slyly throws hat in ring for Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady surpasses Ben Roethlisberger to set unwanted all-time NFL record
The longer Tom Brady plays in the NFL, the bigger his chances of setting new NFL records — good or bad. On Thursday, it’s more of the bad, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has just set a new NFL career record for most sacks taken by a QB in history. Tom Brady has surpassed […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady surpasses Ben Roethlisberger to set unwanted all-time NFL record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Willis era could have arrived amid Ryan Tannehill injury update
The Tennessee Titans may have a new quarterback under center in Week 8 with Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury. Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been limited in practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury. In turn, rookie quarterback Malik Willis has earned a majority of the first-team reps. Tannehill, while limited […] The post Malik Willis era could have arrived amid Ryan Tannehill injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at ‘hot hand’ approach
When the New York Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars after Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL injury, the expectation was that the third-year running back would be called on to be the team’s go-to talent at the position. However, this may not be the case after all. Jets offensive coordinator […] The post Jets’ James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at ‘hot hand’ approach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
