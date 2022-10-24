ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

Steve Young explains why lack of trust between Shanahan and Garoppolo is leading to second half issues and why he’s still high on the 49ers

There were a number of areas of concern to pop up in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, with one of them being the continuation of a disappointing trend where the team struggles to overcome second half deficits under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young thinks there are still some trust issues that need to be worked out between Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before that problem can be fixed, but even if it isn't solved, Young believes the 49ers are still very much in the thick of things in the NFC, and on Wednesday he explained why.
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed

The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews

Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has missed the last couple of games due to injured ribs. In his absence, fantasy managers have been able to ride Eno Benjamin to fantasy success. Benjamin posted serviceable numbers in Week 6 and exploded for 21.30 points in Week 7 against the Saints. He had taken on a […] The post James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release

The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills

After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares strong words on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s potential in the NFL

Multiple teams across the NFL had an urgent need for a starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles did not have a need for such a player, but it did not stop head coach Nick Sirianni from scouting Pittsburgh Steelers passer Kenny Pickett. During a press conference ahead of the Eagles’ […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares strong words on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s potential in the NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams

Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comment on David Bakhtiari’s rest-of-season status

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers have been struggling all season long, and their Week 7 loss against the Washington Commanders was no exception. One reason for their struggles was that they were missing star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, and the team was hopeful that he would be able to return for their Week […] The post Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comment on David Bakhtiari’s rest-of-season status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons slyly throws hat in ring for Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott reacts

In preparation for Week 8’s showdown against the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly not counting on the availability of running back Ezekiel Elliott as he works through a knee injury. Should Elliott not be able to suit up on Sunday, teammate Tony Pollard is next in line to shoulder the workload, but if […] The post Micah Parsons slyly throws hat in ring for Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady surpasses Ben Roethlisberger to set unwanted all-time NFL record

The longer Tom Brady plays in the NFL, the bigger his chances of setting new NFL records — good or bad. On Thursday, it’s more of the bad, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has just set a new NFL career record for most sacks taken by a QB in history. Tom Brady has surpassed […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady surpasses Ben Roethlisberger to set unwanted all-time NFL record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Malik Willis era could have arrived amid Ryan Tannehill injury update

The Tennessee Titans may have a new quarterback under center in Week 8 with Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury. Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been limited in practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury. In turn, rookie quarterback Malik Willis has earned a majority of the first-team reps. Tannehill, while limited […] The post Malik Willis era could have arrived amid Ryan Tannehill injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Jets’ James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at ‘hot hand’ approach

When the New York Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars after Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL injury, the expectation was that the third-year running back would be called on to be the team’s go-to talent at the position. However, this may not be the case after all. Jets offensive coordinator […] The post Jets’ James Robinson trade leaves Michael Carter staring at ‘hot hand’ approach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

