Bears vs. Patriots final score, results: Justin Fields, Chicago stun Bailey Zappe, New England with blowout win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero
The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Rex Ryan Doesn't Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' Offense
Former Jets’ head coach, Rex Ryan, didn’t mince words when talking about Tom Brady & the Buccaneers.
Sporting News
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker changes Twitter profile picture to honor Chargers fan who flipped him off
It's been a good few weeks for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker. The 2022 second-round pick has been one of the standouts of the NFL's rookie class, hitting at least 88 rushing yards in each of his past three games. He capped off that impressive run in style, trampling all over...
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.
NBC Sports
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Sporting News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, it appears that pairing may be headed for split. Multiple reports indicate that Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer. The move comes after rumors that the couple,...
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers explains troubles with Packers offense: 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing'
Aaron Rodgers: Good. Everyone else on the Packers: Not so good. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and the self-proclaimed "optimist" had some pretty un-optimistic things to say about the Packers' offense. Rodgers made it clear that the team was suffering from mental mistakes —...
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
Sporting News
Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'
Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Comments / 0