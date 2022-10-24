Read full article on original website
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver
If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel addresses the status of the beer barrel, talks pace of play vs. Kentucky
Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
