Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Gov. DeSantis: Nation's report card scores show keeping schools open the right decision
(The Center Square) – The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) rankings indicate that Florida students are “well ahead of their peers, especially with younger and educationally at-risk students who were harmed the most from distance-learning in other states,” the governor said. “We insisted on keeping...
thecentersquare.com
Florida Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia unemployment rates drop in September
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s Regional Commissions saw a drop in their unemployment rates in September, officials said. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September stood at 2.8% for the third consecutive month. The rate is down slightly from 3.2% in January and from 3.5% in September 2021.
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
thecentersquare.com
Report: New York tax climate, as usual, drags in near the rear
(The Center Square) – Thanks to its complex tax policies, New York found itself once again near the bottom of the rankings in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. For the fifth straight year, the Empire State came in next to last in the annual...
thecentersquare.com
Florida law enforcement officers seize enough fentanyl to kill state’s entire population
(The Center Square) – In the past few months, Florida law enforcement officers have seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire 22 million population. Attorney General Ashley Moody announced massive seizures of illicit fentanyl pouring into Florida after being smuggled across the southern border as her office continues to fight the Biden administration in court over its immigration policies.
thecentersquare.com
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up
(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
thecentersquare.com
Report: California spent millions fighting regional center inequities, some got worse
(The Center Square) – Despite California spending millions to eradicate inequalities, a new report out Wednesday found racial and geographical disparities persist at regional centers tasked with caring for adults with disabilities. Though the state has paid out millions in grants to regional centers – facilities that provide services...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process
(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana officials approve coastal erosion settlement on behalf of four parishes that rejected it
(The Center Square) — A stalled $100 million settlement between a dozen parishes and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over alleged damage to Louisiana's coast is moving ahead after state officials agreed to the deal on behalf of several parishes that refused. A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman confirmed to NOLA.com this week the agreement...
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Nevada voters support Ballot Question 1 on state ERA, oppose potential implications
(The Center Square) – A new Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute poll found that most of Nevada's likely voters oppose allowing men who identify as women to compete in women's sports. Of the 707 voters surveyed between October 13 and 17, 72% opposed and 57% strongly opposed...
thecentersquare.com
ReConnect program will expand Alabama broadband access
(The Center Square) – Expanding broadband in one rural Alabama county is the focus of new federal funding. Through the ReConnect program, one provider will receive $24,781,800, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, that will connect 4,646 people, 154 farms, 96 businesses, and three public schools with high-speed internet in Lowndes County.
thecentersquare.com
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
thecentersquare.com
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months. "The issues...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Florida House
Elections for all 120 seats in the Florida House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 76-42 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the House of Representatives. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Arizona Senate
Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most and least expensive contested general elections in the State Senate. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
Comments / 0