Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money." Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go...
Stock Pickers Are Still Positioned for a Fed ‘Soft Landing,' Mutual Fund Holdings Show
Professional stock pickers are still betting that the U.S. economy could skirt a recession, according to Bank of America analysis. Actively managed mutual funds have maintained their pro-cyclical stance with overweights in consumer discretionary and industrials, while having a sizeable underweight in consumer staples, Bank of America's monthly analysis of fund holdings showed. Consumer discretionary and industrials are generally sensitive to economic turbulence, while staples are viewed as defensive stocks.
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Treasury Yields Fall After GDP Report Shows Some Signs of Inflation Easing
Treasury yields slid Thursday after the latest U.S. GDP report showed some signs that inflationary pressures could be easing. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped 11 basis points to 3.902%. The benchmark note had been declining for the last two days. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was down 12 basis points at 4.289%.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
The Biggest Tech Stocks Have Lost $3 Trillion in Market Cap Over the Last Year
So here's a good trivia question: Of the "FAANG" megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year?. Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.
‘Borrowers Are Feeling the Squeeze' as Interest Rates Climb While Inflation Remains High, Chief Financial Analyst Says
The Fed's moves to fight inflation have made borrowing costlier for consumers. Here's a breakdown of how increases in the benchmark interest rate impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt. From credit cards to mortgages, it's suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow money. The...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
U.S. GDP Accelerated at 2.6% Pace in Q3, Better Than Expected as Growth Turns Positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Dogecoin Surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Approaches Close
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates
Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
Energy Security, Not Climate Change, Is Driving Clean Energy Investment, IEA Chief Says
The newest edition of the IEA's World Energy Outlook comes at a time of significant uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets. According to Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, the changes taking place appear to be seismic ones. "Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's...
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
A Second Railroad Union Votes Down Labor Deal Needed to Avoid Nationwide Strike
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
Elon Musk Carried a Sink Into Twitter on Wednesday as Deal Nears Close
Billionaire Elon Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday. The visit came a few days before Musk's deadline to complete his acquisition of the company, or else face new trial dates. A judge gave Musk until Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to complete the deal after she...
