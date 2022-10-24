ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

When and where ski areas open in Colorado

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO) — As temperatures start to fall, ski resorts are ramping up for people’s favorite winter sports across Colorado. Snow-capped mountains leave many people asking: When do ski resorts in Colorado open?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFiXm_0il8Csen00
Skiing, winter, ski lesson – skiers on ski slope

Here are the resorts that are open or opening (all dates subject to change):

  • Arapahoe Basin is open. Their website has all the condition information ready for planning a visit. Drive time from Colorado Springs is about two and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s around three hours.
  • Breckenridge has its opening day set for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Passes are available , but prices go up starting Nov. 20. Drive time from Colorado Springs is anywhere from two to two and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about two hours and 45 minutes.
  • Vail slopes will also be opening Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. According to the website , this will be “Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Season.” Drive time from Colorado Springs is anywhere from two and a half to three hours, and from Pueblo, it’s closer to three and a half hours.
  • Copper opens on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. This will be its 50th season according to its website . Drive time from Colorado Springs is a little over two hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about three hours.
  • Eldora will be opening on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Their website announced, “We can’t wait to see you.” Drive time from Colorado Springs is about two and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about three hours.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5vw0_0il8Csen00
    Courtesy: Cullen McHale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwjMV_0il8Csen00
    Courtesy: Cullen McHale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0sdN_0il8Csen00
    Courtesy: Cullen McHale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQfuZ_0il8Csen00
    Courtesy: Cullen McHale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zKak_0il8Csen00
    Courtesy: Cullen McHale
  • Purgatory will be opening Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Purgatory lists its upcoming events, tickets, and passes on its website . Drive time from Colorado Springs is between six and seven hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about the same.
  • Beaver Creek will be opening Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. According to the website , “Beaver Creek Mountain is renowned for its stunning beauty and welcoming atmosphere” so check it out to plan a visit. Drive time from Colorado Springs is around three hours, and from Pueblo, it’s between three and a half to four hours.
  • Steamboat will be opening Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Check out their website for details on passes, tickets, and more. Drive time from Colorado Springs is right around four hours, and from Pueblo, it’s between four and five hours.
  • Aspen/Snowmass opens on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Their website boasts of “5,500 acres of world-renowned terrain” and a downtown culture worth checking out. Drive time from Colorado Springs is anywhere from three and a half to four hours, and from Pueblo, anywhere from four to five hours.
  • Telluride will be opening on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Tickets, passes, and more are on sale on the website . Drive time from Colorado Springs is between six and seven hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about the same.
  • Monarch will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Their website has ticket and season pass information as well as a blog highlighting happenings at the resort. Drive time from Colorado Springs is about two and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s between two and three hours.
  • Silverton will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Their website has the available schedule and ticket and passes information. Drive time from Colorado Springs is between six and six and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s between five and a half and six hours.
  • Cooper has a tentative opening date of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Cooper claims “the softest snow surface in Colorado” according to its website . Drive time from Colorado Springs is about three hours, and from Pueblo, it’s a little over three hours.
  • Granby Ranch will be opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Their website has a list of activities coming up as well as travel information. Drive time from Colorado Springs is around two and a half hours, and from Pueblo, it’s between three and four and a half hours depending on the route.
  • Echo Mountain has not announced an opening day but is aiming for late November or early December. Check their website for updates and other information. Drive time from Colorado Springs is about two hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about two and a half hours.
  • Winter Park has not announced an opening day yet, so check their website for details. Drive time from Colorado Springs is a little over two hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about three hours.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPzYi_0il8Csen00
    Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YSDk_0il8Csen00
    Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLyJx_0il8Csen00
    Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx7s9_0il8Csen00
    Katie Young, Keystone Resort
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTv4c_0il8Csen00
    Katie Young, Keystone Resort
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCowd_0il8Csen00
    Sarah McLear, Breckenridge Ski Resort
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOg8d_0il8Csen00
    Sarah McLear, Breckenridge Ski Resort
  • Keystone has not announced an opening day yet, so check their website for updates. Drive time from Colorado Springs is a little over two hours, and from Pueblo, it’s around three hours.
  • Loveland has not announced an opening day yet, so check out their website for changes. Drive time from Colorado Springs is about two hours, and from Pueblo, it’s about two and a half hours.

Be sure to plan for all-weather travel conditions when planning a trip into the high country of the Colorado mountains.

