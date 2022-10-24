Read full article on original website
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
ComicBook
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Halloween Candy
Candystore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
maloriesadventures.com
Montana Huntress Kills and Skins a Husky, Confusing it with a Wolf
Breaking News as of 9/28/22: I’m trying to put together the words… usually I leave this stuff alone completely, but this is beyond disturbing. Montana huntress Amber Rose Barnes was responsible for killing and skinning a husky that she thought was a wolf. She then proceeded to brag about it on social media (see her post down below, but be warned, it is disturbing).
TODAY.com
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
msn.com
KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason
Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
