Lexington, KY

dukebasketballreport.com

John Calipari Deserves Major Props For This

As you may have gathered if you have read here for any length of time, we’re not the biggest John Calipari fans in the world. We don’t have anything necessarily against Kentucky itself. We get it. If any fan base gets Kentucky fans, it should be Duke. So...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Ending Vols' dream would be Mark Stoops' biggest win yet

When Mark Stoops was hired at Kentucky, to paraphrase Billy Beane in Moneyball, there were the good teams in the SEC, then there were the bad teams, then there was 25 pounds of crap, and then there was Kentucky. Which has made Stoops’ climb into the bad teams, then into the not-bad teams, then into the good teams an impressive one.
LEXINGTON, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment

As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY

