atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
dukebasketballreport.com
John Calipari Deserves Major Props For This
As you may have gathered if you have read here for any length of time, we’re not the biggest John Calipari fans in the world. We don’t have anything necessarily against Kentucky itself. We get it. If any fan base gets Kentucky fans, it should be Duke. So...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Ending Vols' dream would be Mark Stoops' biggest win yet
When Mark Stoops was hired at Kentucky, to paraphrase Billy Beane in Moneyball, there were the good teams in the SEC, then there were the bad teams, then there was 25 pounds of crap, and then there was Kentucky. Which has made Stoops’ climb into the bad teams, then into the not-bad teams, then into the good teams an impressive one.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
WLKY.com
Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
Eastern Progress
EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment
As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
Comments / 2