ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump retracts privilege claims for several documents in Mar-a-Lago case

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llnDm_0il8BuSS00

Donald Trump's l egal team dropped privilege claims for several documents that are part of the trove of material taken by the FBI from the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to a court filing Monday.

The nine documents encompass records that appear connected to correspondence with the National Archives as well as a document titled "The President’s Calls," Bloomberg reported .

CLASSIFIED SECRETS ON IRAN AND CHINA STASHED AT MAR-A-LAGO: REPORT

"The parties agree that these materials can be provided immediately to the government’s Case Team so that issues concerning executive privilege and the Presidential Records Act can be resolved," the court filing said.

(DOJ)


Trump's legal team is embroiled in a legal battle with the Department of Justice concerning privilege claims governing the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search and seizure at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort. Last month, Trump won the approval of a court-appointed special master to seek out documents that could be covered by privilege claims and therefore removed from the criminal investigation . The DOJ is investigating potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, per court documents.

Judge Raymond Dearie was picked to be special master, but the DOJ is currently appealing the appointment of a special master in court. He has until Dec. 16 to make critical decisions about the documents in question.

Last week, Dearie vented frustration at Trump's legal team for being scant with details about privilege claims in its logs during a conference call that also featured DOJ officials. Trump's team is combing through roughly 21,700 pages of material to identify potential privilege claims. An in-house "Privilege Review Team" for the DOJ has already flagged about 520 pages' worth of documents from the Mar-a-Lago stash, per Bloomberg.

In total, government officials retrieved about 200,000 pages worth of documents, which encompassed about 100 documents with classified documents, according to court documents. Some of the material marked classified bore labels ranging from "CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET information," per court records.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

FBI officials conducted the August raid after determining that sensitive documentation may have been left at Trump's Palm Beach resort despite multiple attempts to retrieve all outstanding material that the government says should be returned. The Mar-a-Lago raid followed prior trips by government officials to Mar-a-Lago, including in January and June, in efforts to retrieve the documents.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, decrying the raid as an "unAmerican break-in" and "witch hunt" while maintaining that he declassified the material in question. He has also contended that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it."

Comments / 5

Related
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
WashingtonExaminer

'Entirely new category': Trump makes striking combo claim over two Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Donald Trump claims there are two documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort that are both personal and protected by executive privilege. The assertion came in a court document filed Thursday after discussion between Trump's team and the Justice Department, narrowing the scope over documents in which there remain disputes in response to an order from the special master appointed to filter out privileged material from the more than 11,000 documents taken by the FBI in August, including roughly 100 marked as classified.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy