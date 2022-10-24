ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Crews still removing debris from roads in Cape Coral a month after Hurricane Ian

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Almost a month since Hurricane Ian tore through Cape Coral, many families are still picking up pieces from the destruction.

Countless streets throughout the city are lined with debris piled along curbs.

City officials say more than 11,000 truckloads of debris have been picked up so far. Adding that both vegetative and construction/demolition trucks are working to remove debris from roads.

An interactive map has been created to show the progress crews are making.

The city is reminding everyone to separate piles of debris correctly, so crews can easily dispose of them.

Officials say it may take weeks before every street is clear, but the interactive map is another tool for people to use until they are.

