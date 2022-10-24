Hallmark kicks off its second weekend of holiday movies with A Cozy Christmas Inn. The film marks the return of the iconic Jodie Sweetin to Hallmark’s holiday slate and pairs her with leading man David O’Donnell. A Cozy Christmas Inn has all the trappings of a classic Hallmark movie, but can Sweetin and O’Donnell take this one to the next level and turn out a top-tier holiday movie? A COZY CHRISTMAS INN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Jodie Sweetin plays Erika, a big city real estate exec whose boss Sharon (Vivica A. Fox) gives her a very important mission: fly...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 MINUTES AGO