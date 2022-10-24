Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after shooting at what appears to be a Halloween party, police say
Meanwhile, Phoenix police officers are investigating after shots were fired during a party at a home near 18th Street and Campbell at 11 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police confirmed that there were signs that a shooting happened, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested after allegedly firing on police officers in Phoenix, investigators say
PHOENIX - A person is behind bars for allegedly opening fire on Phoenix Police officers on the night of Oct. 27. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The suspect, identified by officials as 38-year-old Harry Denman, tried speaking to officers who were responding to a call.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
fox10phoenix.com
Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Tempe police
Police say a 41-year-old man had fired a handgun at Tempe police officers in the moments before he was shot and killed in a Mesa neighborhood. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest details.
fox10phoenix.com
Waddell construction worker badly injured after 2-car crash
A construction worker is recovering after being hit by a car in Waddell on Oct. 29 near 175th Avenue and Olive. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two cars were involved in the crash and that the worker was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
AZFamily
Man arrested after Mesa police say he stole credit cards from gym lockers
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Mesa have arrested a man after a month-long investigation involving gym locker burglaries at two EōS Fitness gyms. Mesa police say 39-year-old Gregory Freeman stole credit cards from gym lockers and used them at various locations in the east Valley. During their...
AZFamily
“His actions were irresponsible”: Mesa family wants teen tried as an adult after killing woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from the family of 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who was shot and killed by a teenager who police say was playing with a gun. This happened on Monday afternoon at the entrance of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Her father tragically found...
AZFamily
Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Mesa
The shooting, according to Mesa Police officials, involved officers with the Tempe Police Department. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
8-year-old girl in critical condition after stabbing leads to shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a stabbing that escalated into a shooting during a road-rage incident in north Phoenix, leaving three people injured, including a young girl. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at 16th Street and Greenway Parkway on Oct. 27. Sgt. Brian Bower says the incident started...
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs
WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business. Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV,...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino
PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
