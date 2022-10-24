ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about bye week and previews Auburn game

By Courtney Mims
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action this week heading to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers.

Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of his team, what they did over the bye week and gives his thoughts on their upcoming game against the Tigers.

See the full press conference in the video above.

Kickoff for the Arkansas-Auburn game set for 11 a.m. on Saturday and aired on SEC Network.

