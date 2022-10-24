WATCH: DeSantis, Crist square off in only debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Governor Ron DeSantis and former governor Charlie Crist duked it out Monday night over the hot-button issues in the only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 campaign.

The candidates fielded questions about everything from the housing crisis, to LGBTQ issues.

Some of the biggest issues talked about were inflation and immigration.

DeSantis blames the Biden administration and Crist for skyrocketing inflation.

“Charlie Crist votes with Biden 100% of the time,” DeSantis said. “And he says that Biden is the best president he’s ever seen. So he’s locked together with these policies that have hurt so many people throughout our state and our country.”

Then DeSantis laid out his solutions to fight rising costs.

“What we’re going to do for Floridians who commute, we’re going to reduce tolls by 50% statewide for all commuters in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We are going to make all baby items, diapers, cribs, wipes, you name it, tax-free permanently in the state of Florida so you can raise kids and get by. We have a five and a four and a two-year-old, our two oldest out of diapers. My wife asked me, why didn’t you propose that your first year in office? Well, you live and you learn.”

But Crist hit back, asking the governor why he didn’t do this sooner.

“I would agree with your wife. You should have done that the first year you were in office,” Crist said. “I mean, aren’t you supposed to be helping us all four years instead of just the last year?”

Crist continued, accusing DeSantis of trying to further his own political ambitions.

“I have a question for you. You’re running for governor. Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them, if you’re reelected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor? Yes or no? Yes or no, Ron? Will you serve a full four-year term if you’re reelected governor of Florida? It’s not a tough question. It’s a fair question. He won’t tell you.”

DeSantis dodged the question and poked at Crist in the process.

“Well, listen, I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear. The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said.

Immigration was also a top issue of the night, with Crist calling out DeSantis’s migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I thought what the governor did was a horrible political stunt,” Crist said. “You know, we have an immigration problem. We have a problem at the border. We need to secure the border. I agree with all of that. But it doesn’t mean that you use Florida taxpayer dollars to charter two jets, go to Texas, lie to people to get them onto planes. That’s not the way to change policy. You can change policy and do what’s right to secure the border by having comprehensive immigration reform. That’s what I voted for in Congress when you were in Congress. You wouldn’t do it because you want to keep this issue alive. You want to have it as a wedge issue and you want to pull political stunts like it did with the taxpayers’ dollars of the people of Florida. That’s not what it’s for. That’s not what you should have done.”

DeSantis accused Crist of being a hypocrite on immigration.

“Well, you say you’re for the secure border, but this is all happening under the Biden administration and the policies that Charlie Crist supports,” DeSantis said. “We’ve had millions and millions of people pouring across illegally. We’ve had record numbers of fentanyl come in. We now see it ravaging our communities like never before. I didn’t hear people like Charlie expressing outrage about that. What we did. It’s sad that it comes to this. But what we did put this issue front and center. I think we need to reinstitute remain in Mexico and I think we need to secure the border because the fentanyl is absolutely out of control.”

But the two candidates could agree on one thing. DeSantis and Crist both declared they think Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz should have received the death penalty for killing 17 students in 2018 and would work to amend current Florida law to close that loophole.

Early voting in Florida began Monday and runs through November 5.

