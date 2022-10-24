Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday; Casper could see overnight rain, snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Light to moderate snow is expected in western Wyoming starting late Wednesday morning and running through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mountain passes could see winter driving conditions, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in the Teton, Gros Ventre,...
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
oilcity.news
Gordon’s task force: No easy fix for pain at pump
Group recommends fuel rebate programs and encouraging more oil production and refining capacity as potential solutions. There are no quick or easy ways to protect Wyoming customers from price spikes at the fuel pump, according to a new state report. Trends in regional oil-refining capacity and fuel storage are moving...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
oilcity.news
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight chance of snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 25, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51. Winds will be in the west starting at 30–35 mph before decreasing to 20–25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph, decreasing to 5–10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains. According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck
Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
Comments / 2