Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Gordon’s task force: No easy fix for pain at pump

Group recommends fuel rebate programs and encouraging more oil production and refining capacity as potential solutions. There are no quick or easy ways to protect Wyoming customers from price spikes at the fuel pump, according to a new state report. Trends in regional oil-refining capacity and fuel storage are moving...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
K2 Radio

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight chance of snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 25, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51. Winds will be in the west starting at 30–35 mph before decreasing to 20–25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph, decreasing to 5–10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
OutThere Colorado

'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado

A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck

Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO

