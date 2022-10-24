ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
obxtoday.com

Hertford S-Bridge replacement opens to traffic

The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the Hertford S-Bridge replacement to traffic Tuesday afternoon. The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. The new swing-span bridge carries U.S. 17 Business over the Perquimans River between the...
HERTFORD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE...
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage

No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Outer Banks prepares to honor its Veterans

Chock full of events, OBX Veterans week begins Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 11, the nation pauses to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect the United States. Here in Dare County, there are a number of ceremonies and events on that day, as well as throughout Outer Banks Veterans Week, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services to host ServSafe class, exam

The Environmental Health Unit of Dare County Department of Health & Human Services is hosting a ServSafe class and exam. The ServSafe Certification is open to individuals working in the food service industry and verifies that a manager or person-in-charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness.
DARE COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

The Caretakers of Pony Island

Our State Animals: Check out the full series. Lindessa, a black-and-white paint mare with one blue eye and one brown eye, liked to take her time with her morning breakfast. She would chew slowly while Laura Michaels, an animal caretaker for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, hand-fed her grain pellets, one partial scoop at a time. While Lindessa ate, Michaels would sing or talk to her and contemplate the life that the old mare had lived.
OCRACOKE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo Lions Club annual broom sale this Saturday, Oct. 29

The Manteo Lions Club will be doing their annual broom sale this Saturday October 29th from 8am- 2pm at the Ace Hardware in Manteo. This is our third year with our broom sale event. All our proceeds go back into the community providing such thing eye glasses for people in...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Two Ultra-Dramatic 19th-century Shipwreck Rescues

The headline is also the title of the program by Keeper James at the Dare County Kill Devil Hills Library on Tuesday, November 8 from 11:00 to noon. The presentation is live and also available online. Registration is required at Dare County Library. The United States Life-Saving Service (1871-1915) is...
DARE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Dare County inmate charged with possession of a controlled substance

According to the Dare County Sheriff's Office, on October 16th, 2022, a controlled substance was found in an inmates personal property. The Sheriff's Office Deputy said they were called to the Dare County Detention Center, where they were told that a woman was in possession of a controlled substance. According...
DARE COUNTY, NC

