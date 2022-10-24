Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Hertford S-Bridge replacement opens to traffic
The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the Hertford S-Bridge replacement to traffic Tuesday afternoon. The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. The new swing-span bridge carries U.S. 17 Business over the Perquimans River between the...
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE...
outerbanksvoice.com
Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage
No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
WITN
OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Outer Banks prepares to honor its Veterans
Chock full of events, OBX Veterans week begins Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 11, the nation pauses to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect the United States. Here in Dare County, there are a number of ceremonies and events on that day, as well as throughout Outer Banks Veterans Week, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
obxtoday.com
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces 2022 First Flight Holiday Market dates
The Town of Kill Devil Hills humbly announces the 2022 First Flight Holiday Markets taking place during the months of November and December at Aviation Park. The dates for the upcoming markets are as follows:. November 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. December...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County occupancy, meals tax collections through August up 7 percent from 2021… WITH VIDEO
While occupancy and meals tax collections in Dare County were both up more than 7 percent compared to the record totals received in 2021, those numbers may be more reflective of rising prices. And the totals collected in August were down from last year by 9.88 percent for the hotel/motel/vacation...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
23 cars were broken into in one night in the Outer Banks. Police say all the cars were likely unlocked
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Cash, purses and wallets were stolen out of multiple cars in Kill Devil Kills on Tuesday night. Police say all the car owners said their cars were left unlocked or they were "unsure" if their car was locked or not. None of the 23...
Police: Missing 18-year-old from Elizabeth City located
Elizabeth City Police say Jason Bedford has been safely located.
outerbanksvoice.com
Once In A Lifetime P-51 Ride to benefit FFS Will Be Given Away on December 17th
The First Flight Society Sweepstakes prize of a ride in a P-51 Mustang will be awarded on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The $7000 minimum to award the prize has been surpassed, so one of the entrants will win a ride in the CAF Airbase Georgia P-51 “Red Nose”.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services to host ServSafe class, exam
The Environmental Health Unit of Dare County Department of Health & Human Services is hosting a ServSafe class and exam. The ServSafe Certification is open to individuals working in the food service industry and verifies that a manager or person-in-charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness.
ourstate.com
The Caretakers of Pony Island
Our State Animals: Check out the full series. Lindessa, a black-and-white paint mare with one blue eye and one brown eye, liked to take her time with her morning breakfast. She would chew slowly while Laura Michaels, an animal caretaker for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, hand-fed her grain pellets, one partial scoop at a time. While Lindessa ate, Michaels would sing or talk to her and contemplate the life that the old mare had lived.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thenorthcarolina100.com
The legend of Roanoke Island Ghost Deer originates in a tragic love story
Known as the first child born in the New World, Virginia Dare may not have disappeared with her Roanoke kinsmen in 1590. Legend claims she survived, raised in an indigenous Algonquian community as Winona. She grew into a beautiful woman and declared her love for a nobleman named Okisko. This...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Lions Club annual broom sale this Saturday, Oct. 29
The Manteo Lions Club will be doing their annual broom sale this Saturday October 29th from 8am- 2pm at the Ace Hardware in Manteo. This is our third year with our broom sale event. All our proceeds go back into the community providing such thing eye glasses for people in...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
outerbanksvoice.com
Two Ultra-Dramatic 19th-century Shipwreck Rescues
The headline is also the title of the program by Keeper James at the Dare County Kill Devil Hills Library on Tuesday, November 8 from 11:00 to noon. The presentation is live and also available online. Registration is required at Dare County Library. The United States Life-Saving Service (1871-1915) is...
wcti12.com
Dare County inmate charged with possession of a controlled substance
According to the Dare County Sheriff's Office, on October 16th, 2022, a controlled substance was found in an inmates personal property. The Sheriff's Office Deputy said they were called to the Dare County Detention Center, where they were told that a woman was in possession of a controlled substance. According...
Comments / 0