Sioux City, IA

WITCC hosts event to dispel community college myths

By Tyler Euchner
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) held a presentation Monday about options for secondary education in hopes of dispelling some myths.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society spoke to high school students and community members about the benefits of enrolling in community colleges.

The Phi Theta Kappa Chief Executive Officer on campus is working to eliminate misconceptions that community colleges give students a low-quality education.

“I just wanna make sure that the public understands that coming here doesn’t compromise your quality for those first two years of that degree. And if your goal is to get a bachelor’s degree, you can still start here,” Lynn Tincher-Lander, CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Tincher-Lauder added that students attending community colleges will have lower attendance costs and more flexible course scheduling.

