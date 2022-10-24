I use Vaseline to solve almost all of my household problems

When small things really blow your mind it’s usually a sign, you’re onto something good; at least this was the case when a friend of mine whom I will dub the Vaseline Master, enlightened me with a plethora of uses for the petroleum jelly substance, marketed to heal dry skin.

While it can also raise an eyebrow or two if discovered on a teenage boy’s nightstand, it should be noted that Vaseline or if you’re a Puberty Blues fan, Vaso shouldn’t be used for this particular lubricating purpose (because it can introduce bacteria, in places where bacteria is not wanted) but there are many other things it is good for.

And being the noble citizen that I am, I will share these Vaseline hacks from the Vaseline Master so you too can have your mind blown (and hopefully use them too).

With luminous glow being the current makeup trend, cosmetic brands are making big bucks with their ranges of highlighter options.

But Vaseline could provide you with the glow you are after (and much cheaper), by putting a small amount on your fingertips and dabbing on the high points of your face.

It just isn’t great for oily or acne-prone skin.

Vaseline can be used for skincare and beyond. Shutterstock

Forget Vanish, Vaseline can help lift those stains right out.

The Vaseline Master says that by using a damp cloth and Vaseline you can remove some of the most stubborn stains (written in my best infomercial voice) like makeup from clothing, sheets and towels. After you rub the stain put it in your washing machine to remove the Vaseline residue.

My daughter has curls and often, with wind, or humidity in particular they can become unruly. Enter Vaseline. Rather than spending huge amounts of dollars on anti-frizz products at the hairdresser, you can use Vaseline to smooth out frizz. Just apply a small amount onto the ends.

It is also great for flyways AND can keep any disobedient eyebrows hairs in place too.

With luminous glow being the current makeup trend, cosmetic brands are making big bucks with their ranges of highlighter options.

But Vaseline could provide you with the glow you are after (and much cheaper), by putting a small amount on your fingertips and dabbing on the high points of your face.

It just isn’t great for oily or acne-prone skin.

Vaseline can tame hair and remove stains. Shutterstock

Forget Vanish, Vaseline can help lift those stains right out.

The Vaseline Master says that by using a damp cloth and Vaseline you can remove some of the most stubborn stains (written in my best infomercial voice) like makeup from clothing, sheets and towels. After you rub the stain put it in your washing machine to remove the Vaseline residue.

My daughter has curls and often, with wind, or humidity in particular they can become unruly. Enter Vaseline. Rather than spending huge amounts of dollars on anti-frizz products at the hairdresser, you can use Vaseline to smooth out frizz. Just apply a small amount onto the ends.

It is also great for flyways AND can keep any disobedient eyebrows hairs in place too.

Who would have thunk it?! But yes, Vaseline can help unstick zips that don’t want to budge.

By dabbing a small amount along the part that is stuck and jiggling the zip, the lubricating effect should see that zip sliding in no time.

My rubbing some Vaseline onto your wrists and neck before spraying your perfume can help the fragrance last longer throughout the day.

And finally, for any Halloween lovers like me out there, Vaseline can help here too.

There is nothing more I like to do than carve out pumpkins to make jackal lanterns but sometimes after a few days that smiling face is also rotting, very obviously from the inside out.

But the good news is that if you apply Vaseline to the inside of the pumpkin after carving out the seeds and other pumpkiny stuff it will create a barrier that makes the jackal lantern last that little bit longer.