I use Vaseline to solve almost all of my household problems

By Kidspot
 3 days ago

When small things really blow your mind it’s usually a sign, you’re onto something good; at least this was the case when a friend of mine whom I will dub the Vaseline Master, enlightened me with a plethora of uses for the petroleum jelly substance, marketed to heal dry skin.

While it can also raise an eyebrow or two if discovered on a teenage boy’s nightstand, it should be noted that Vaseline or if you’re a Puberty Blues fan, Vaso shouldn’t be used for this particular lubricating purpose (because it can introduce bacteria, in places where bacteria is not wanted) but there are many other things it is good for.

And being the noble citizen that I am, I will share these Vaseline hacks from the Vaseline Master so you too can have your mind blown (and hopefully use them too).

Highlighter for your skin

With luminous glow being the current makeup trend, cosmetic brands are making big bucks with their ranges of highlighter options.

But Vaseline could provide you with the glow you are after (and much cheaper), by putting a small amount on your fingertips and dabbing on the high points of your face.

It just isn’t great for oily or acne-prone skin.

Vaseline can be used for skincare and beyond.
Stain remover

Forget Vanish, Vaseline can help lift those stains right out.

The Vaseline Master says that by using a damp cloth and Vaseline you can remove some of the most stubborn stains (written in my best infomercial voice) like makeup from clothing, sheets and towels. After you rub the stain put it in your washing machine to remove the Vaseline residue.

Tames frizzy hair and flyways

My daughter has curls and often, with wind, or humidity in particular they can become unruly. Enter Vaseline. Rather than spending huge amounts of dollars on anti-frizz products at the hairdresser, you can use Vaseline to smooth out frizz. Just apply a small amount onto the ends.

It is also great for flyways AND can keep any disobedient eyebrows hairs in place too.

Vaseline can tame hair and remove stains.
Unstick a stuck zip

Who would have thunk it?! But yes, Vaseline can help unstick zips that don’t want to budge.

By dabbing a small amount along the part that is stuck and jiggling the zip, the lubricating effect should see that zip sliding in no time.

Keeps perfume lasting longer

My rubbing some Vaseline onto your wrists and neck before spraying your perfume can help the fragrance last longer throughout the day.

And finally, for any Halloween lovers like me out there, Vaseline can help here too.

There is nothing more I like to do than carve out pumpkins to make jackal lanterns but sometimes after a few days that smiling face is also rotting, very obviously from the inside out.

But the good news is that if you apply Vaseline to the inside of the pumpkin after carving out the seeds and other pumpkiny stuff it will create a barrier that makes the jackal lantern last that little bit longer.

shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
