Will Isaiah Wynn be on the New England Patriots after the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline?. The 2018 first-round pick has had a rocky fifth season in New England that hit a new low Monday night when he was ruled inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears. When he has played, he's struggled mightily, posting a shockingly bad pass-blocking grade of 5 out of 100 (per Pro Football Focus) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and racking up seven penalties over six games.

1 DAY AGO