NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”. (I should have sent Aaron a free...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement Before and After He Hung Up His Cleats
Not an easy decision. Tom Brady said a lot about his retirement over the years — both before his brief exit from the NFL in February 2022 and after his March 2022 comeback. The football star, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in spring 2020, […]
NBC Sports
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning. 2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): The Packers should consider staying home. 3. Chiefs (5-2; No. 3): When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr limited with back issue
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...
NBC Sports
Is Isaiah Wynn a lost cause with Patriots? Scarnecchia weighs in
Will Isaiah Wynn be on the New England Patriots after the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline?. The 2018 first-round pick has had a rocky fifth season in New England that hit a new low Monday night when he was ruled inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears. When he has played, he's struggled mightily, posting a shockingly bad pass-blocking grade of 5 out of 100 (per Pro Football Focus) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and racking up seven penalties over six games.
NBC Sports
Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job
Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.
NBC Sports
The opening spread for Patriots-Jets is actually pretty surprising
The New England Patriots were just embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" at home in a 33-14 loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. The Patriots' quarterback situation also is an absolute mess right now. And yet, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of bouncing back and beating the rival New...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys to activate Damone Clark
The Cowboys agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Monday and they are expected to make another defensive addition on Wednesday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team is expected to activate linebacker Damone Clark from the non-football injury list. Clark began practicing three weeks ago, so the team has to activate him now or shut him down for the rest of the season.
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Colts Week 8
The Commanders have a winning streak. After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Tyron Johnson
Tyron Johnson is going back to where his pro career began. The free-agent receiver is signing with the Texans, according to multiple reports. Johnson was most recently with the Raiders, appearing in a pair of games for the team this year. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener and returned a punt in the team’s Week Four victory over Denver.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson holds up fan's incredible sign after win vs. Bucs
With the help of a Baltimore Ravens fan, Lamar Jackson sent a message Thursday. After beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Ravens quarterback headed down the tunnel at Raymond James Stadium. And along his walk to the locker room, a sign from the stands fell down in front of him.
NBC Sports
Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz trade terms shouldn’t affect quarterback decision
The Commanders will be in better shape in the 2023 NFL draft if Carson Wentz misses significant playing time. But head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to concede that could play a part in determining when or if Wentz gets the starting quarterback job back from Taylor Heinicke. If...
