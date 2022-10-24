Read full article on original website
What Awaits Cincinnati Financial (CINF) in Q3 Earnings?
CINF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 2.82%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, CINF’s property casualty premiums are...
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
QFIN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Can Higher Revenues Aid Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q3 Earnings?
MPWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. The Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to...
Why Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Build Your Portfolio
USFD - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. DINO - Free Report) are some such stocks. Now let us understand the concept of book value. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.
3 Invesco Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying
With around $1.32 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity...
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Stock Jumps 10.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
CYRX - Free Report) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. This...
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
Strength Seen in Helmerich & Payne (HP): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
HP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.2% higher at $49.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.8% gain over the past four weeks. Helmerich & Payne’s stock price rallied...
Cogent (CCOI) Aims to Focus More on Legacy Wireline Business
CCOI - Free Report) is aiming to strengthen its legacy wireline business by acquiring T-Mobile US Inc. (. TMUS - Free Report) network assets for an undisclosed amount. These are likely to complement and gradually replace its own leased network assets. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to mandatory closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
PSEG (PEG) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PEG - Free Report) or PSEG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.57%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter of 2022, PSEG’s service territories...
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
MA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Comstock Resources (CRK) This Year?
CRK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings...
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
UMB Financial (UMBF) Tanks 10.3% as Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag
UMBF - Free Report) have lost 10.3% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results. Net operating income per share of $1.82 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line also compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.95. Results were adversely impacted by higher provisions...
FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
FTI Consulting (. FCN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Should Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VTWG - Free Report) was launched on 09/22/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $634.42 million, making it one of the...
