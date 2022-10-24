Read full article on original website
Fox17
17-year-old Hastings resident dies in Barry County crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings resident is dead following a crash in Barry County Wednesday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the single-vehicle crash occurred near Maple Grove Road and Foster Road in Baltimore Township at around 11 p.m. We’re told the car traveled west on Maple...
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure. The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18. Authorities said...
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on M-60 near Blosson Road in Branch County on Saturday around 1 a.m.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
