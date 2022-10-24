ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Fox17

17-year-old Hastings resident dies in Barry County crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings resident is dead following a crash in Barry County Wednesday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the single-vehicle crash occurred near Maple Grove Road and Foster Road in Baltimore Township at around 11 p.m. We’re told the car traveled west on Maple...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide

It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure. The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18. Authorities said...
MASON, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI

