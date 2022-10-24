Read full article on original website
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives
SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
New city budget more than doubles council funds for neighborhood safety projects
SAN ANTONIO – Each San Antonio city council district now has more money set aside to fix dangerous sidewalks or intersections in your neighborhood. The Trouble Shooters show you some of the projects already in the works. “I've been living here for 50 years,” Julio Cavazos says outside his...
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
Education advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR testing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - A report released this week from a state education group points to big changes that could be made to the STAAR test. It measures curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, writing and math. What matters to you when it comes to how your students and...
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
Kerrville Tivy storms back in second half to defeat Veterans Memorial on TNL
SAN ANTONIO - Kerrville Tivy vs. Veterans Memorial turned out to be one for the ages, as Tivy escaped Veterans Memorial 35-31 on Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Veterans Memorial looked like they were going to breeze through Tivy easily in the first half. Veterans Memorial Running...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
