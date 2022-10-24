ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
FLORIDA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives

SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign

UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
ATASCOSA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Education advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR testing

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - A report released this week from a state education group points to big changes that could be made to the STAAR test. It measures curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, writing and math. What matters to you when it comes to how your students and...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district

BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
BEAVERTON, OR

