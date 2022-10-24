Read full article on original website
Fatal Grayson County Car Accident
A fatal single vehicle car accident occurred in Grayson County on Sunday. Around 8pm Grayson County dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and discovered forty-three-year-old Nicholas Mudd of Caneyville underneath the vehicle. Sheriff Norman Chaffins stated, “It appears from the evidence on the roadway and the damage to the vehicle, that the vehicle was southbound on Shrewsbury Road. When, for unknown reasons it kind of left the roadway on the right side of the road, the occupant over corrected and when he did, he lost control of the vehicle and started skidding across both lanes of the highway, struck a utility pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.” He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
Russellville man charged with drug possession after property catches fire
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man has been charged with violating a burn ban ordinance and drug possession charges after authorities were called to his home. Timothy Smotherman, 56, was charged with burn ban ordinance violation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree arson and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Leitchfield FD battles house fire on Dixie Ave. Fire began when someone burned garbage.
The Leitchfield Fire Department battled a house fire yesterday started by someone burning garbage. Fire personnel along with the Leitchfield Police Department and EMS responded yesterday afternoon at 3:45 to a home on Dixie Avenue and found heavy fire on the left, back side of the residence. Firefighters, who also had to extinguish a grass fire adjacent to the home, fought the blaze for over an hour but the inside of the wood-frame structure was mostly destroyed.
Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5
Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities say the eastbound entrance ramp to I64 is currently closed at State Road 37 due to an overturned semi. If having to travel through the area use caution and expect delays and possible detours. Eyewitness News will update this post with details as new information becomes available.
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
Drugs Recovered After Home Search
Cave City Police recovered drugs and other substances at a home search involving juveniles in a drug trafficking investigation. On Tuesday, police received permission to search a home after collecting information where they allege that juveniles were trafficking in controlled substances. During the search, police reported they found approximately 84.2...
OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the […]
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
Police Are Investigating Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a serious accident involving a pedestrian. Early Monday morning a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not hurt. The crash closed...
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
Breckinridge Co., Hardinsburg, Irvington receive combined $2 million for infrastructure improvements
Breckinridge County and two cities in the county received a combined $2 million on Tuesday for improved water access and paving of nearly nine miles of roadways. Ceremonial checks were presented to county and city leaders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The city of Hardinsburg received $1,379,590 to extend waterlines to...
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
Semi Rollover in Larue County
A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
