Read full article on original website
Related
Movie theaters offer ‘sensory sensitive screenings’
Movie theaters have partnered with the Autism Society to offer unique movie showings for those with sensory needs.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Terrifier 2 Is Making Great Money Despite (Or Because Of) Reports Of People Throwing Up In Theaters
Terrifier 2 has become a box office hit despite or because of the news of people throwing up in theaters while watching it.
Engadget
'Return to Silent Hill' will bring Konami's horror franchise back to movie theaters
Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake for PC and PlayStation 5 isn't the only reimagining of the classic 2001 game on the horizon: The company just announced that the story is also being adapted into a new major motion picture. Return to Silent Hill will apparently serve as a direct sequel to the original 2006 adaptation, and will be helmed by the very same director, Christophe Gans.
ComicBook
Cabinet of Curiosities Director Ana Lily Amirpour Talks Blending Humor With Horror for Netflix Anthology
Ever since her debut film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night in 2014, filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour has carved a niche for herself in the genre world, as the stories she tells often defy definition. While they often embrace premises familiar to the horror world, including vampires, cannibals, and telepaths, Amirpour injects plenty of other elements to set her stories apart from peers to ensure that every narrative she offers is its own ambitious experience. Amirpour's latest offering is the episode "The Outside" from Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which debuts on the streamer on October 28th.
Bring your tejana and botas for a night as a queer vaquero at Club Tempo
Club Tempo in Hollywood caters to the queer vaquero community. It's where they can show off their pride in both who they are and where they come from.
Eddie Izzard to headline NYC staging of 'Great Expectations'
British entertainer Eddie Izzard is set to return to the New York stage this December, playing 21 characters in Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations."
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The School for Good and Evil'
A new psychological thriller and Halloween comedy are also trending on the streaming service.
The Good Nurse: how to watch, reviews, trailer and everything we know about the Jessica Chastain movie
Netflix has been home to some of the biggest true crime titles recently and the streamer has another one on its hands with The Good Nurse. While the likes of Girl in the Picture and I Just Killed My Dad are documentaries/docuseries, The Good Nurse is a narrative movie but based on the true story of Charles Cullen.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Peter Billingsley Teases A Christmas Story Christmas: Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Peter Billingsley chats with PEOPLE for an exclusive first look at A Christmas Story Christmas, which debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max Ralph Parker has some serious shoes to fill in A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his iconic role as the starry-eyed protagonist from 1983's A Christmas Story in HBO Max's upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, set 33 years after the beloved original. PEOPLE has a first look at the family film, set in 1973, which stars Billingsley, 51, as the grown-up Ralphie: a father of two...
Comments / 0