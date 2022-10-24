ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

MARILYN MAXINE BALLENGER JENKINS HENDERSON

Marilyn Maxine Ballenger Jenkins Henderson, 76, of Belgrade, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
BELGRADE, MO
CARMAN RENA FOLTZ

Carman Rena Foltz, 51, of Marshall, MO, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Gill Memorial Baptist Church in Marshall with Rev. Randy Huff officiating. Memorials are suggested to Fish Creek Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA

Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
CARROLL BROWN

Carroll G. Brown, 82, of Marshall, MO, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
JOAN HINRICHS

Joan J. Hinrichs, 89, of Marshall, MO, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshall with Rev. William Voelker officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Center at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN

A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
BOONVILLE, MO
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER FBLA TO HOST FOOD CHALLENGE

The Saline County Career Center (SCCC) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter will be hosting a Food Challenge for all Technical Student Organizations at SCCC in November. FBLA would like to invite the community to take part in the challenge. All items will be distributed by FBLA members to ten Little Food Pantries around Marshall. Items sought include non-perishable food such as canned goods, boxed foods and personal care items such as toothpaste, body wash, deodorant or shampoo.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
For sale: ranch-style house

Two-bedrom, one bathroom ranch-style house with attached garage and carport located at 953 S. Salt Pond in Marshall for sale. Must be pre-approved for showing.
MARSHALL, MO
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
SEDALIA, MO
GOVERNOR PARSON TO VISIT WOOLDRIDGE TO TOUR DAMAGE FROM RECENT FIRE

Governor Mike Parson will visit Wooldridge to tour the damage from the recent wildfires that impacted the area on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Governor Parson will be meeting with the community at the Wooldridge Community Center from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on October 26, 2022. Governor Parson will be...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA CELEBRATE INAUGURAL FBLA DAY

The Saline County Career Center Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter took part in a state-wide observance of FBLA Day on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The inaugural event was signified by a Governor’s Proclamation by Governor Mike Parson. FBLA Day recognizes the contributions of FBLA, the nation’s largest youth business organization, to student success. The chapter has been hard at work for the 2022-2023 school year with thirty-seven members.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT PARTICIPATING IN DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY

The Marshall Police Department will be involved with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the Bi-Annual Drug Take-Back Event. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022. The drop-off location will be at the Marshall Municipal Court Building located at 5 East Eastwood, Marshall,...
MARSHALL, MO
SLATER BOARD OF EDUCATION TO PREPARE ELECTION NOTICE FOR APRIL ELECTION

The Slater Board of Education authorized Superintendent Terry Lorenz to prepare the election notice and sample ballot for the 2023 April election. Lorenz said there will be four board seats on the ballot in April. In other news from the meeting, attendance and enrollment numbers were reported. The elementary school...
SLATER, MO
MU EXTENSION TO HOST AG LENDER SEMINAR IN MARSHALL

The University of Missouri Extension will host a seminar to update agricultural lenders on four factors that will affect lending decisions and client success in 2023 at the Martin Community Center at 1985 South Odell in Marshall on December 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The seminar will...
MARSHALL, MO
MARSHALL MAYOR PRESENTS PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL MANUFACTURING DAY

Marshall Mayor Dewey Hendrix presented a proclamation on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 for National Manufacturing Day. The proclamation went on to describe how manufacturing companies and manufacturing employees were critical to the economy and public and private entities bring awareness of the importance of manufacturing to the Marshall community. Representatives...
MARSHALL, MO
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO HOST YOUTH MENTAL FIRST AID SEMINAR

State Fair Community College will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) seminar on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Thompson Conference Center-A at the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the Sedalia campus. The seminar is free but registration is required.
SEDALIA, MO
TRAFFIC SHIFT PLANNED FOR U.S. ROUTE 24 IN CHARITON COUNTY

Drivers who travel U.S. Route 24 in Chariton County should be prepared for traffic shifts and stopped traffic at the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project near Brunswick. In early August, the westbound lane of U.S. Route 24 at Palmer Creek was closed, and traffic shifted to one lane on...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

