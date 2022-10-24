Joan J. Hinrichs, 89, of Marshall, MO, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshall with Rev. William Voelker officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Center at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO