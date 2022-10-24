ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Equipment malfunction may have caused deadly floatplane crash

SEATTLE, Wash. – An equipment malfunction may have caused a deadly floatplane crash in western Washington, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board.  On Monday, the NTSB released its preliminary report into the September 4 crash. Ten people were killed, including two Spokane locals and the pilot.  The NTSB has recovered most of the wreckage; however,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX28...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A timeline of the North-South Freeway

1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Lewis and Clark high school evacuates due to electrical smoke

SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school. Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m. Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement. According to the battalion...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Monroe Street construction expected end date pushed back

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve driven through downtown you’ve most likely noticed construction is still underway on Monroe Street and at peak times can cause some long delays. Originally the City of Spokane had expected for the construction on Monroe to be finished on Oct. 17 but...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Newport teen found safe

NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NEWPORT, WA

