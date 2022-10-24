Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Clement Hoping for Anti-Housing Boost — “In what is shaping up potentially to be her most successful run for elected office over many, many tries, Audrey Clement is attempting to cast this year’s Arlington County Board race as a simple up-or-down vote on the county government’s proposed Missing Middle housing-cum-zoning changes. ‘Sources I’ve heard within the Democratic Party are concerned about Democrat Matt de Ferranti’s chances of re-election, because of a groundswell of opposition to Missing Middle,” Clement said in a recent statement.” [Sun Gazette]
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
arlnow.com
arlnow.com
arlnow.com
Arlington mulls allowing alcohol at Long Bridge Park and Penrose Square events
Events at Long Bridge Park and Penrose Square could get boozier. Arlington County is considering amending ordinances to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages during special events at these two public parks located, respectively, near Crystal City and on Columbia Pike. Currently, county code allows alcohol at approved special events...
arlnow.com
Compass Coffee’s first drive-thru location is now open on Langston Blvd
Compass Coffee has opened its first drive-thru location. The D.C.-based coffee chain has officially started brewing at its newest location at 4710 Langston Blvd in the Waverly Hills neighborhood. The shop’s hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. This...
arlnow.com
arlnow.com
Flu and RSV in spotlight with Covid remaining at lower levels locally
The rate of reported Covid cases in Arlington has not changed much in the past two weeks, while there are new worries about kids getting sick with other diseases. Across the country childhood respiratory illnesses are surging, putting a strain on hospitals. Here in Arlington, Virginia Hospital Center is seeing...
bethesdamagazine.com
A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted
The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
arlnow.com
Legal minds are convening in Arlington to tackle discrimination against Black hair at top firms
The woman who wrote a law banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles, adopted in 19 states, will be coming to Arlington to talk about anti-Black bias in the legal profession. Wendy Greene, architect and advisor on the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022” (CROWN...
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
Washingtonian.com
Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?
Ghost lore in the Washington, DC, area seems to stand out better than in other US cities—blame our famously transient population or the relative novelty of many of our buildings, but few people in this area have the embedded memory of, say, your typical New Orleans resident, nor has Washington had enough time to develop the freaky history of Massachusetts, for example. So while our legends may be fewer, they’re perhaps a bit more memorable.
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Vehicle vandals strike again, damaging at least 10 more cars
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.
