Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Idaho voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?
Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
These Idaho Restaurants Are Doing Chicken Fried Steak The Best
It's National Chicken Fried Steak Day (October 26) and a couple of days I asked you on our Facebook page "Who has the best chicken fried steak in Idaho?" and I wanted to share that with you. I've only had chicken fried steak once and that was earlier this year....
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Is Spokane high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Spokane?
8 Fun Things You Can Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall
Fall is finally here in Idaho! For now... as Fall tends to be a fairly short season around here. Winter is right around the corner which means the days of us being able to take our dogs out for a nice long walk without our nostrils freezing together are coming to a close.
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican
Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
As prices keep rising, Idaho college students have some of nation’s cheapest grocery bills
Tuition, books and even grocery costs are on the rise for college students. Here’s how much the average Idaho student spends on food per month.
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
Judge refuses to dismiss Utah redistricting lawsuit
A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the Utah State Legislature's redistricting process. In a ruling issued late Monday and obtained by FOX 13 News
Fall still in full swing in areas of northern Arizona
Vibrant streaks of red and orange have been prominent features of the skyline in and around Flagstaff for weeks as autumn continues and the lingering impacts of a stressful monsoon season drift further into the background. A cold front last weekend marked a notable shift toward winter as it brought to the area some of "the coldest air we've seen in quite some time," said National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson. ...
