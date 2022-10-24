Read full article on original website
AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!
The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
A Chicago Landmark Has Been Named One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World
Ghost tours, ghouls, and paranormal stories are provocative and fascinating, captivating audiences for centuries. Take Chicago, for example, you’re sure to find a compelling story behind any of the towering buildings. Not all are considered haunted though. A new list from Architectures Digest has named the famed Oriental Theater as one of the haunted places in the world. Yes, the entire world. First called the Iroquois Theater, ghosts are said to haunt the downtown Loop location often. It was renamed The Oriental Theater in 1926, and later was rebranded as the Nederlander Theatre in 1998. Despite the change in names...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Free and Cheap Halloween Events
Whether you like parades, tours, parties or old school trick or treating, there are lots of free and cheap Halloween events to explore all over Chicago. Check out everything from boat rides to shopping and fall fests in our round up bleow. Float along Lake Michigan for a different kind...
Halloween Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Haunted Houses, Festivals and More
Chicago looks like it's ready for Halloween. Jack-o-lanterns have gained ground on porches and steps. Loads of candy have made their way on -- and off -- the shelves. The days are getting shorter, and there's a tinge of chill in the air. Not to mention, the leaves are screaming with fall colors.
North Side Bar To Host Harry Styles-Themed Pop-Up Next Month
A pop-up themed around Harry Styles is slated to operate at a North Side bar next month, complete with live DJ sets and several moments that allude to the star's albums. Replay Lincoln Park, located just north of the intersection of North Sheffield Avenue and West Diversey Parkway, will be hosting the pop-up from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13.
midwestliving.com
This Chicagoan is Helping Women Learn the Skills That No One Thought to Teach Them
Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.
The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Chicago
One thing we’re willing to admit NYC has over Chicago is ease of breakfast sandwich accessibility. But while we don’t have bodegas overflowing with BECs on every corner, Chicago has a lot of destination breakfast sandwiches—ones that make it worth getting out of bed and traveling to.
oakpark.com
Starship, a sandwich classic, turns 45
Since 1977, Starship Restaurant and Catering, 7618 Madison St. in Forest Park, has fed Chicago’s unending need for sandwiches. Now, 45 years later, Paul McKenna and Henry Laskowski, co-owners of Starship, are poised to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Nov. 4. “We’re just two hardworking guys trying to make...
The Food Guy: Ethiopian Restaurant Owner's Commitment to Homeland
There are fewer than a dozen Ethiopian restaurants in Chicago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky is especially fond of one in Uptown. His reasons are two-fold: first, the food, which he says is remarkable, as everything is made from scratch. But second, is the owner’s commitment to fundraising for her fellow countrymen, embroiled in a war back home.
This curious pup wants to be your new best friend
Meet Chica! This beautiful 1-year-old Dachshund/Corgi mix is calm and gentle. She is a very curious pup who loves to sniff and explore on walks. Although she may be timid at first, Chica warms up to people quickly once she gets to know them.
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
demera
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
A Guide to Trick-or-Treating in Chicago's Suburbs
As Halloween creeps up, trick-or-treating may be on the radar for many. The tradition is one of the biggest hallmarks of the spooky season, with costumed sweet-seekers heading door-to-door with the hopes of finding candy galore. From Grayslake to Wheaton, and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a roundup of...
CHICAGO READER
You will die. Then what?
Is death life’s greatest mystery? Or would we just like it to be? (Therefore, ghosts, devils, heaven, hell, organized religion, and Halloween candy.) Those are not among the five major questions that serve as an organizing mechanism for the Field Museum’s expansive new exhibit, “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” however much they hang in the air.
This Is Illinois' 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
Chicago’s James Beard Award Winner Shares His Favorite Pie Spots
Erick Williams loves comfort food. The James Beard Award-winning chef from Hyde Park’s Virtue loves it so much that he recently opened two spots specializing in it. Mustard Seed Kitchen in the South Loop offers an array of comforting take-out items ranging from friend chicken sandwiches to cheeseburgers. Williams’ other comfort food spot hits differently: Po Boy and Tavern in Hyde Park specializes in southern comfort, from fried catfish to fried green tomatoes and of course, the po’boys.
