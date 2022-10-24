Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Interfaith Community Services Grand Opening of the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center
Interfaith Community Services repurposed a 77-room motel into the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center. Here we will offer recuperative care for people overcoming homelessness, physical and mental illness, and recovery. The project was made possible by a $6,000,000 capital grant from the San Diego board Supervisors. “Our goal...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
countynewscenter.com
HHSA and SDSU Form New Partnership to Address Community Issues, Build Workforce
A deeper working partnership was celebrated today between the County’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and San Diego State University’s College of Health and Human Services (CHHS). Both organizations signed a formal agreement to tackle major health and human service issues impacting the region, including housing insecurity. The new Live Well Center for Innovation and Leadership will also streamline workforce development by offering internships and providing unique, hands-on cross-training opportunities for SDSU students. This will help bridge the gap between academics and real-life experience while building a local, qualified workforce ready to transition into County jobs.
countynewscenter.com
County’s New Chief Geriatric Officer to Help Advance Elderhood in Region
For the first time, a Chief Geriatric Officer will help lead the County’s efforts surrounding the health and wellbeing of San Diego’s growing older adult population. Lindsey Yourman, MD will fill the role of Chief Geriatric Officer, joining the County’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Medical Care Services department.
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children
On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
Students potentially exposed to tuberculosis in Mira Mesa High School
Students and staff were potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Mira Mesa High School between March 27 and June 14, according to Fernanda Lopez of the County of San Diego Communications Office.
kusi.com
New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
Transgender youth Halloween event forced to boost security amid calls for protest
SAN DIEGO — Metal detectors located at the entrance; a boosted security detail with guards skilled at crowd control in case violence erupts, a strict ban on toy guns and full-face masks inside; all newly adopted measures that have been added for an October 29 daytime Halloween party for transgender youth and families in Hillcrest.
Man spotted with a gun near elementary school prompts 2 South Bay schools to go on lockdown
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Two South Bay schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a man with a gun near the school. According to police, two 911 calls were received just before 11:00 a.m. The callers reported seeing a man waving and pointing a gun toward Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista. Nearby Palomar High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution.
Wait times reach 6 hours as Rady Children's ER is inundated with sick kids
SAN DIEGO — Over the last few days, Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing a spike in sick kids. The number of visits to the Emergency department has almost doubled in the past two weeks. This has caused the wait time to double as well. The hospital says if you are considering taking your child to the ER, you may have to wait up to six hours.
countynewscenter.com
Registrar Reminds Voters to Vote Early
If you’re a registered voter and haven’t cast your ballot yet, you’ll soon get a reminder from the Registrar’s office that you have just over one week to cast your ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. The Registrar sent over 1.7 million reminder postcards...
National City families upset over reckless driving near Olivewood Elementary School
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A street without traffic signals and street lights near an elementary school in National City is causing serious concerns for parents. There have been several vehicle fatalities and accidents, the most recent one was a woman just this week. For some kids walking to school...
countynewscenter.com
Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
Fireball Pizzeria Planning Physical Location
Mobile Woodfired Pizza Working on Oceanside Location
kusi.com
Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee...
DVM 360
FDA fluorouracil warning, Fetch San Diego, and more
Check out the latest news and analysis on dvm360 Live!™ with host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Christman shares what's new in veterinary medicine and important headlines throughout the industry. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video for more:. FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil...
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home
Deputies: golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home; surveillance video shows woman putting dog into her car
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
