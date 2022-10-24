ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Interfaith Community Services Grand Opening of the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center

Interfaith Community Services repurposed a 77-room motel into the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center. Here we will offer recuperative care for people overcoming homelessness, physical and mental illness, and recovery. The project was made possible by a $6,000,000 capital grant from the San Diego board Supervisors. “Our goal...
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

HHSA and SDSU Form New Partnership to Address Community Issues, Build Workforce

A deeper working partnership was celebrated today between the County’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and San Diego State University’s College of Health and Human Services (CHHS). Both organizations signed a formal agreement to tackle major health and human service issues impacting the region, including housing insecurity. The new Live Well Center for Innovation and Leadership will also streamline workforce development by offering internships and providing unique, hands-on cross-training opportunities for SDSU students. This will help bridge the gap between academics and real-life experience while building a local, qualified workforce ready to transition into County jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

County’s New Chief Geriatric Officer to Help Advance Elderhood in Region

For the first time, a Chief Geriatric Officer will help lead the County’s efforts surrounding the health and wellbeing of San Diego’s growing older adult population. Lindsey Yourman, MD will fill the role of Chief Geriatric Officer, joining the County’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Medical Care Services department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children

On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Man spotted with a gun near elementary school prompts 2 South Bay schools to go on lockdown

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Two South Bay schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a man with a gun near the school. According to police, two 911 calls were received just before 11:00 a.m. The callers reported seeing a man waving and pointing a gun toward Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista. Nearby Palomar High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution.
CHULA VISTA, CA
countynewscenter.com

Registrar Reminds Voters to Vote Early

If you’re a registered voter and haven’t cast your ballot yet, you’ll soon get a reminder from the Registrar’s office that you have just over one week to cast your ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. The Registrar sent over 1.7 million reminder postcards...
countynewscenter.com

Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
DVM 360

FDA fluorouracil warning, Fetch San Diego, and more

Check out the latest news and analysis on dvm360 Live!™ with host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Christman shares what's new in veterinary medicine and important headlines throughout the industry. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video for more:. FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil...
SAN DIEGO, CA

