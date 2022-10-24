ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kihei, HI

mauinow.com

Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12

Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Kimo’s Maui launching new environmental presentation series: ‘Mālama ʻĀina’

In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.
LAHAINA, HI
Brewbound.com

From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew

KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022

Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
KAHULUI, HI
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)

If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing

Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
mauinow.com

Basic computer skills workshop offered at MEO

“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity. The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide

A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...

