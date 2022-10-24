Read full article on original website
Blessing Maui’s renovated Waikapu Community Center
Thursday morning, Oct. 27, County of Maui officials came together to bless the renovated Waikapu Community Center.
Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12
Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
14th annual ‘Paddle For Life’ raises $134,512 to support Maui’s families affected by cancer
The 14th annual ‘Paddle for Life’ event raised $134,512 to support Maui’s cancer patients and survivors from Oct. 8-9, 2022. Pacific Cancer Foundation with the support of Maui’s Wa’a Community, Kimokeo Kapahulehua and former PCF Executive Director, Nancy La Joy, teamed up to hold the two-day event.
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23
Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
Kimo’s Maui launching new environmental presentation series: ‘Mālama ʻĀina’
In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.
Maui schools teach tree planting as part of the Lā Ho‘oulu Pae Moku / ReTree Hawaiʻi campaign
The annual November Lā Ho‘oulu Pae Moku / ReTree Hawaiʻi campaign to inform about the climate crisis and encourage planting activities across the state is finding increased interest in the schools this year. The school closings and restrictions on on-site activities during the COVID-19 pandemic made participation...
From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew
KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts presents ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” from Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center in Makawao. Tickets are available at: seaburyhall.org/arts. Ticket prices: adult $18, kupuna $15 and keiki $10. The musical...
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
Voter service centers open in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi; limited hours on Lānaʻi and in Hāna
Starting today through Nov. 8, voter service centers are open for the General Election. Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots. Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail....
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes. Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have...
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
New public-private partnership on Maui provides hope for affordable homes, but raises questions of fairness
A budget amendment that provides an $18 million appropriation to the Pulelehua affordable housing project in West Maui was approved unanimously by members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday in an 8-0 vote, with one member excused. The expedited pilot public-private affordable for sale proposal will...
The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)
If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing
Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
Basic computer skills workshop offered at MEO
“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity. The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor
One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
