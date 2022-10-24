Read full article on original website
Lake County, Oregon Grand Jury indictments
In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Ericka Dawn Lopez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1: Identity Theft — the defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully, with the intent to deceive or defraud, utter or convert to defendant’s own use personal identification of Monica Raya Hansen. The state further alleges that the property stolen or destroyed had a value of $1,000 or more. Count 2 — Theft in the First Degree — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of gift cards and personal property of the value of one thousand dollars or more, the property of Monica Raya Hansen. Count 3 — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully and knowingly attempt to commit theft of AR-15, a firearm, the property of Barry Hansen. The state further alleges that rifle and accessories had a value of $1,000 or more.
Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon
The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman. The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd. The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30...
What Really Happened at the Horrifying Whitman Massacre in Walla Walla?
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Obituary: Helen Marie Duggan
Helen Marie Riddle Duggan, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lakeview. Helen was born July 1, 1928, to Fleet and Ollie (Harris) Riddle, in Bluff City, Tenn.
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
Man’s arrest includes felony gun charges
IRRIGON – Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon was arrested by Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the 1300 block of Southeast Idaho Avenue Saturday afternoon. He is charged with two felonies: being a felon in possession of a weapon and attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Morrow County...
