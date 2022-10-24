ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

98.3 The Snake

8 Events Taking Place this Halloween Weekend in Twin Falls and Boise

For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite

A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

10 Candies We Love and Get on Halloween, But Never Buy in Twin Falls

Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID

We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

‘Magic Valley’ Film Shot In Twin Falls ID A Good October Watch

For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

10 Halloween Costume Ideas You Will only See in Idaho

Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster

A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
