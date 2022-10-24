Read full article on original website
How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
The Inkquisitor is the November 2022 Crew Fortnite skin
Fortnite is able to continue to keep players engaged through the inclusion of new challenges and skins all the time. During this year’s Fortnitemares event, Epic Games introduced a new Chromed enemy for players to defeat, The Inkquisitor. Now the developer has announced that The Inkquisitor will be the next Crew skin in November 2022.
New VALORANT mode could lead to map bans in the future
VALORANT may be receiving competitive map bans after the release of Riot Games’ newest tournament game mode ‘Premier.’. Premier has been in development for months and while it still has a ways to go until it is completed, it features one major update – map bans. Previously, map bans were exclusive to VALORANT Champions Tour matches which are hosted in the tournament mode of custom matches. These matches are typically either a best-of-three or best-of-five format, allowing teams to narrow down which maps they do and don’t want to play.
Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges reveal Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion weapon camos—and they’re going to take impossibly long to complete
Infinity Ward has introduced the mastery camos for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just two days ahead of release. And while they look pretty awesome, the best of them will take an obscene amount of time to finish. The mastery camos in MW2 are Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion....
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error
Error codes are a real nuisance in video games. They cause frustrating crashes and glitches and generally make everything a lot less fun. With the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, thousands of new players are logging into the game for the first time. To coincide with the barrage of new players, error codes have cropped up, including the “Scan and Repair” error.
Sliding doors: Apex, Warzone headed in opposite directions, NICKMERCS says, and it’s bad news for CoD
It took Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff a long time to ditch Warzone for Apex Legends. But the moment he did, the battle royale king was hooked immediately. He admitted it’s prone to becoming a little stale from time to time. But, he believes Apex is in good hands and has a bright future—which is something he can’t say about Warzone.
These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
Where to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite
Fortnite is in the middle of its Halloween celebration, bringing together players from all around the world to take on the quests of Fortnitemares. Earlier quests invited players to fight zombies, destroy furniture, and dig up spooky tablature. Now, players are being asked to read epitaphs on gravestones across the island.
CoD players on PC are crashing on day one of Modern Warfare 2 launch
Call of Duty players are experiencing multiple crashes while attempting to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC. PC players appear to have an increased number of crashes on MW2 compared to those playing on Xbox or PlayStation during the first few hours of the game’s launch. Reports of consistent crashes began popping up on Reddit and Twitter shortly after the game went live on all platforms. The crash reports vary, with some saying they can’t get past the main menu and others experiencing crashes after getting into a game.
Where to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite
Fortnite has brought back the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares once again, providing players with spooky thrills and extra challenges. Past quests have had players fight zombie chickens and haunted furniture, with more releasing each day up to Halloween. Today’s quest invites players to shoot jack-o’-lanterns from a distance, so they can get away before anyone sees.
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
From the shadow of Fortnite, Epic is reviving its forgotten MOBA
Epic Games is set to revive its long-forgotten third-person MOBA Paragon after four years and will be rebirthed as Paragon: The Overprime, a free-to-play action MOBA. Paragon was a third-person MOBA that was first released in March 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4 as a pay-to-play early-access title. The Epic Games MOBA operated similarly to Hi-Rez’s Smite, in that players would control their heroes through a straightforward view, instead of an overhead view used in League of Legends and DOTA 2.
Overwatch 2 rank distribution: All details so far
During the first Overwatch’s day in the sun, many players were curious about just how the rank distribution shook out. After the game’s early move to a system that ranked players on a numeric level from 500 to 5,000, many wanted to know how common their rank was among other players. The result ended up looking like a bell curve: the majority of players fell somewhere around Gold and Platinum, with the number tapering off toward both Bronze and Grand Master.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Dota 2 legend n0tail tips TI11 winner , runs the ruler over OG team dynamics
With only four teams left at The International 2022, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Team Aster this weekend as the lone Chinese representative stare down three Western European teams. And it looks like the odds are stacking up against them as two-time TI winner, n0tail, recently shared his predictions for TI11 and pointed to Tundra Esports as the favorite to win it all.
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
