Call of Duty players are experiencing multiple crashes while attempting to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC. PC players appear to have an increased number of crashes on MW2 compared to those playing on Xbox or PlayStation during the first few hours of the game’s launch. Reports of consistent crashes began popping up on Reddit and Twitter shortly after the game went live on all platforms. The crash reports vary, with some saying they can’t get past the main menu and others experiencing crashes after getting into a game.

6 HOURS AGO