wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
wclo.com
Survey shows Janesville residents comfort level with police, city
A UW Whitewater survey sheds light on Janesville residents and how they feel about the quality of life and the police department in their city. UW-Whitewater’s Center for Political Science & Public Policy Research representative Jolly Emery provided survey results that showed over 90% of residents are comfortable or very comfortable approaching Janesville police officers and staff.
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
wclo.com
Staff cuts may be needed for Beloit School District
If the School District of Beloit wants to balance its budget, cutting down staff may be a solution. Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson says if they wanted to balance it right now, 56 staff would need to be cut, and personnel is the largest expense factor and the district might have to figure out how to best maximize staff.
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison nears funding plan to built $37 million ramps to Town Madison
The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
wclo.com
HealthNet of Rock County Celebrates Opening of New Clinic
They’ll be celebrating the updated facilities at HealthNet of Rock County Thursday. HealthNet’s grand opening celebration and block party will run from four ’til seven P.M. at its new clinic at 133 South Franklin Street in Janesville. Tours of the facilities will showcase their improved options for serving underserved communities with their medical, dental and behavioral care needs. Activities at the family-friendly event will include face painting and balloons for the kids. Free hot dogs and brats will be served, and there’ll also be live music. A ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake will take place at 5 P.M.
nbc15.com
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon. Officials re-opened the road in front of the building late Monday afternoon. They had closed the road in fears that the building might collapse. “The...
wclo.com
MercyHealth hosts Sportsman Care course
Mercy Health is holding a Sportsman Casualty Care Course at the Prehospital and Emergency Services Center in Janesville. EMS Coordinator Joe Murray says with the hunting season in full swing, the class will show participants how to treat and care for wounds that may be sustained while out in the fields.
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
wclo.com
School District of Janesville approves 2022-23 budget
The Janesville School Board unanimously approved the proposed 2022 – 2023 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. School District Chief Financial Office Daniel McCrea said the district will see a zero dollar increase in the levy, per pupil aid, and also the revenue limit authority. McCrea said the district...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
wclo.com
Baldwin, Steil attend HealthNet grand opening
Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Tammy Baldwin were both in attendance to celebrate the grand opening of HealthNet in downtown Janesville. Steil and Baldwin both spoke on the upgrades of the new facility and how it would be able to better serve underprivileged residents by providing physical, dental, and mental health care services.
wclo.com
Fast food workers in Beloit thwart robbery
Beloit police are investigating an attempted robbery of a popular east side eatery. Police say a man in a red Jeep passed a threatening note through the drive-thru window at the Culver’s on Cranston Road about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say the wait staff simply closed and locked the drive-thru window. The would-be robber drove away. Police say the description matches the suspect in several similar cases at Culver’s in the area including Janesville.
wclo.com
Elkhorn church hosts gun sight-in day
A Walworth County church is hoping to help get hunters prepared for deer season with a free event. Southern Lakes Church in Elkhorn is hosting it’s annual hunters sight-in day on Saturday, November 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Event Coordinator Milo Eldridge says targets will be set...
nbc15.com
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
