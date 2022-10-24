They’ll be celebrating the updated facilities at HealthNet of Rock County Thursday. HealthNet’s grand opening celebration and block party will run from four ’til seven P.M. at its new clinic at 133 South Franklin Street in Janesville. Tours of the facilities will showcase their improved options for serving underserved communities with their medical, dental and behavioral care needs. Activities at the family-friendly event will include face painting and balloons for the kids. Free hot dogs and brats will be served, and there’ll also be live music. A ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake will take place at 5 P.M.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO