ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Survey shows Janesville residents comfort level with police, city

A UW Whitewater survey sheds light on Janesville residents and how they feel about the quality of life and the police department in their city. UW-Whitewater’s Center for Political Science & Public Policy Research representative Jolly Emery provided survey results that showed over 90% of residents are comfortable or very comfortable approaching Janesville police officers and staff.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Staff cuts may be needed for Beloit School District

If the School District of Beloit wants to balance its budget, cutting down staff may be a solution. Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson says if they wanted to balance it right now, 56 staff would need to be cut, and personnel is the largest expense factor and the district might have to figure out how to best maximize staff.
BELOIT, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
JANESVILLE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison nears funding plan to built $37 million ramps to Town Madison

The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

HealthNet of Rock County Celebrates Opening of New Clinic

They’ll be celebrating the updated facilities at HealthNet of Rock County Thursday. HealthNet’s grand opening celebration and block party will run from four ’til seven P.M. at its new clinic at 133 South Franklin Street in Janesville. Tours of the facilities will showcase their improved options for serving underserved communities with their medical, dental and behavioral care needs. Activities at the family-friendly event will include face painting and balloons for the kids. Free hot dogs and brats will be served, and there’ll also be live music. A ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake will take place at 5 P.M.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

MercyHealth hosts Sportsman Care course

Mercy Health is holding a Sportsman Casualty Care Course at the Prehospital and Emergency Services Center in Janesville. EMS Coordinator Joe Murray says with the hunting season in full swing, the class will show participants how to treat and care for wounds that may be sustained while out in the fields.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

School District of Janesville approves 2022-23 budget

The Janesville School Board unanimously approved the proposed 2022 – 2023 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. School District Chief Financial Office Daniel McCrea said the district will see a zero dollar increase in the levy, per pupil aid, and also the revenue limit authority. McCrea said the district...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Baldwin, Steil attend HealthNet grand opening

Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Tammy Baldwin were both in attendance to celebrate the grand opening of HealthNet in downtown Janesville. Steil and Baldwin both spoke on the upgrades of the new facility and how it would be able to better serve underprivileged residents by providing physical, dental, and mental health care services.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Fast food workers in Beloit thwart robbery

Beloit police are investigating an attempted robbery of a popular east side eatery. Police say a man in a red Jeep passed a threatening note through the drive-thru window at the Culver’s on Cranston Road about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say the wait staff simply closed and locked the drive-thru window. The would-be robber drove away. Police say the description matches the suspect in several similar cases at Culver’s in the area including Janesville.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Elkhorn church hosts gun sight-in day

A Walworth County church is hoping to help get hunters prepared for deer season with a free event. Southern Lakes Church in Elkhorn is hosting it’s annual hunters sight-in day on Saturday, November 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Event Coordinator Milo Eldridge says targets will be set...
ELKHORN, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy