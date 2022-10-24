Read full article on original website
Handouts That Will Make Twin Falls Kids Choose Tricks Over Treats
It's almost Halloween Idaho. In just a couple of nights, candy sacks will be filled and little ones in costumes will cross neighborhood streets holding hands with mom and dad. How would you rate your Halloween candy bowl for trick-or-treaters?. We've had our Halloween decorations scattered around the front yard...
What Magic Valley Home Stands Out Most During Halloween?
There's always that one Idaho house people look forward to driving past or sending their kids to the front door for candy on Halloween. The Twin Falls neighborhood we live in has always shown a lot of Halloween spirit, but we have to drive a bit out of town to see the property that really does a great job decorating each October.
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
Are Twin Falls Cat Owners Really Buying Fish Flavored Toothpaste?
Maybe it's just me, but I think humans have become a bit too fixated on grooming their pets. A relative of mine sends her dog to the groomer every Friday for a salon experience that my wife is jealous of, and the topper is a red bow clipped to the animal's head.
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
BOO! When Is Everyone Supposed To Trick Or Treat In Twin Falls?
It seems to be a debate every single year that Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend. With it being a Monday this year, it makes things even more complicated. When are you going to take your kids trick or treating? Does it matter that it is a school night? When should we expect to have kids ringing doorbells?
10 Candies We Love and Get on Halloween, But Never Buy in Twin Falls
Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
Twin Falls Theater Just Added Movie Reportedly Making People Puke
If you're like me, and you enjoy movies that are so gross most people can't hack watching to the end, then you'll be very excited to learn that the Magic Valley Cinema 13 just added what is being hailed as possibly the sickest film ever made. Halloween is Monday. In...
RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback
Twin Falls is an amazing place for restaurant food. Some great locations have closed over the years and have yet to be replaced by anything comparable. We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.
‘Magic Valley’ Film Shot In Twin Falls ID A Good October Watch
For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
Why Trick or Treating is Still Safe in the Magic Valley in 2022
Trick or Treating is a tradition and something most kids look forward to every Halloween. While some families are against it for religious reasons, candy reasons, or safety reasons, more often than not kids dress up and enjoy the holiday and the sugar high that follows. Times have changed recently and going door to door isn't as common as it once was. Trunk or Treats are the new thing and allow families to safely celebrate the holiday, but despite the concerns, trick or treating door-to-door is still safe in 2022, despite what many may think.
kmvt
TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
10 Halloween Costume Ideas You Will only See in Idaho
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
New Store Officially Open In Downtown Twin Falls Is A Book Worm’s Dream
Attention all bookworms! You officially have an awesome place in Downtown Twin Falls that is a new and fresh place to check out unique books in a wonderful atmosphere. DAP Books is located on Main in Downtown Twin Falls, and you need to go check it out. DAP Books In...
Yes, The Twin Falls Zoo Is Still Happening And Could Use Your Help
The Twin Falls Zoo in the Magic Valley Mall is still definitely happening. There have been a few setbacks and you can actually help them get it up and running. They have so many animals to help educate people, it is going to be a great place when it gets up and running.
One Of The Biggest Trick Or Treat Events In Twin Falls Is Back
Trick or Treat on Bish's Street is back! It is one of the biggest trick-or-treat events of the year and it is always a ton of fun. There are lots of reasons to go get some delicious candy at this great family event. Trick or Treat On Bish's Street. Trick...
