eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer costumes

By Stephen Iervolino
 2 days ago
If you're looking to portray one of America's most infamous serial killers this Halloween, don't bother looking on eBay.

The online auction giant has been removing costumes that were being sold on the site in the wake of the runaway popularity of Netflix's Dahmer: Monster and the streaming service's popular Conversations with a Killer, which features the convicted murderer.

A rep for eBay confirmed it wasn't a recent decision regarding Dahmer specifically but said the company was merely enforcing its "Violence and Violent Criminals" policy, which states, "Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed."

Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer and Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became one of the most-watched series in Netflix's history.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Children are often so adorable, especially when they look up to and express love toward their parents. Sometimes, children are so pure about their love for their parents that the message comes through loud and clear. A Reddit user recently posted an extremely heartwarming video about a child who doesn't even realize that he's showing his unadulterated affection toward his dad. In the video posted by user u/mindyour on the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child is seen trying to record his father dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." The video is titled, "Boy thinks he's recording his dad" and has more than 150,000 upvotes. The video shows the dad dancing and then another video comes in, which shows that the child had been recording himself the whole time!
