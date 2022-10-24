ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

George Strait has 10 concerts in his 2022-23 tour — Get the best prices

Let’s get one thing straight — George Strait does not go on expansive tours. No, the famous country star typically keeps his itinerary light, making each concert appointment viewing. This year and next, the elusive 70-year-old singer is playing just ten concerts all over the U.S. To add...
PopSugar

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet

What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
ABC News

Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville

Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad

When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
NME

Robbie Williams announces two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Robbie Williams has announced two special concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month – tickets will be available here. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation last month, will play a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits at the iconic venue on November 6 and 7.
xpn.org

Matt Nathanson set out to make a true singer-songwriter album in ‘Boston Accent’

Matt Nathanson broke out in 2007 with his hit single “Come On Get Higher.” For a moment in the late aughts, the song was everywhere. Matt went on to have other hits that would appear on TV shows like Scrubs and One Tree Hill. His latest album, Boston Accent, was released earlier this year. It was recorded during the early stages of the pandemic with his friend and fellow songwriter/producer extraordinaire, Butch Walker.
GMA

Adele releases new 'I Drink Wine' music video: Watch here

Adele has released her highly anticipated "I Drink Wine" music video. The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album "30" on Wednesday. Adele's "30", which was released in November 2021, was praised by critics and fans alike and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

