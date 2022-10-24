Read full article on original website
Related
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
New York Post
George Strait has 10 concerts in his 2022-23 tour — Get the best prices
Let’s get one thing straight — George Strait does not go on expansive tours. No, the famous country star typically keeps his itinerary light, making each concert appointment viewing. This year and next, the elusive 70-year-old singer is playing just ten concerts all over the U.S. To add...
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet
What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
CMT
Alana Springsteen Makes Opry Debut, Reveals Record Deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville
Alana Springsteen just had one dramatic 22nd birthday. The young country singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 22nd birthday and revealed that she had signed a record deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville. Springsteen’s family and friends got in on her birthday surprises. Her father presented her...
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
ABC News
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad
When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
New York Post
See Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up live with tickets for his 2022-23 tour
It’s the ’90s all over again, and Jerry Seinfeld can’t stay away from the stage. The 68-year-old funnyman has lined up nearly 50 shows from Oct. 2022 all the way until July 2023. That includes 20 (!) shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre as part of...
NME
Robbie Williams announces two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Robbie Williams has announced two special concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month – tickets will be available here. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation last month, will play a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits at the iconic venue on November 6 and 7.
getnews.info
Multi-Platinum Country Entertainer Sara Evans to Perform at Lakes Jam in 2023
BRAINERD, MINNESOTA – Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist and songwriter Sara Evans has been announced to perform at Lakes Jam in 2023 on the Bud Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. As the fifth most played female artist on country radio in...
xpn.org
Matt Nathanson set out to make a true singer-songwriter album in ‘Boston Accent’
Matt Nathanson broke out in 2007 with his hit single “Come On Get Higher.” For a moment in the late aughts, the song was everywhere. Matt went on to have other hits that would appear on TV shows like Scrubs and One Tree Hill. His latest album, Boston Accent, was released earlier this year. It was recorded during the early stages of the pandemic with his friend and fellow songwriter/producer extraordinaire, Butch Walker.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Just Shaded Some Other Singers, and for Good Reason
Carrie Underwood is laying down the law for those singers in the profession that are phoning it in, or living a lie. According to E! News, Underwood sat for an interview recently and revealed just how important singing and a strong singing voice are to her. "I love to sing,...
Adele releases new 'I Drink Wine' music video: Watch here
Adele has released her highly anticipated "I Drink Wine" music video. The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album "30" on Wednesday. Adele's "30", which was released in November 2021, was praised by critics and fans alike and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Comments / 0